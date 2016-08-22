Amourasaurus II: The Line-Up

Saturday, 3:00 – 3:40

The Brooklyn-based Courtin may not be the only Juilliard-trained classical violinist and composer on hand this weekend, but she is definitely the most colorful, bending genres as exuberantly as she can switch between voice, violin, viola, and guitar. A session player and solo artist, as well as a member of the neo-classical NYC ensemble The Knights, Courtin gets around, scooping up strange and lovely sounds wherever she goes. Check out “Varsity,” “Lightfighter,” and “Foreign Country.” — HS

LOOK PARK

Saturday, 4:00 – 4:45

Former Fountains of Wayne frontman Chris Collingwood has left Stacy’s Mom miles behind by now, and his restlessly catchy new pop-rock project Look Park — sure to cause a bit of confusion to Valley ticket buyers now and again — finds him experimenting with rock arrangements and sweeping atmospherics while retaining the razor-sharp production and sense of flair that’s gotten him this far. Choice tracks: “Aeroplane,” “Breezy,” and “Stars of New York.”— HS

SON LITTLE

Saturday, 5:05 – 6:05

Born in L.A. to a preacher and a teacher, Aaron Livingston now makes his way in New York and Philly, collaborating with acts like The Roots and RJD2. His studio work, which is soulful and at times heart-burstingly good, wanders insomniac sonic landscapes shimmering with deep beats, banjos, keyboards, and croons. He describes it all as “a pointillist art piece made from junkyards and viewed from space.” Sold. Our fave tracks include “The River,” “Lay Down,” and “Your Love Will Blow Me Away When My Heart Aches.”— HS

MAVIS STAPLES

Saturday, 6:30 – 7:45

Staples is living, breathing history. Period, full stop. For six decades she has grown into, and shaped, the fabric of American music styles from gospel, soul, folk, and pop to R&B, blues, rock, and hip-hop. On her new album, Livin’ on a High Note, she performs songs written by stellar artists like Neko Case, Nick Cave, Ben Harper, Tune-Yards, Aloe Blacc, M. Ward, and Aaron Livingston (a.k.a. Son Little). She is still, as her father used to say in the 1950s, one of “God’s greatest hitmakers.”— HS

LAKE STREET DIVE Saturday, 8:15 – 9:30 // Sunday, 8:00 – 9:30

The host band of Amourasaurus is also the headlining act on both Saturday and Sunday nights. Asked about those two sets, lead singer Rachael Price tells us to expect live takes on songs from the new album Side Pony (we’re especially hoping they play “Call Off Your Dogs,” “I Don’t Care About You,” and “Mistakes”) as well as earlier material. That’s the spirit of this band: stay playful, be yourself, go back to the drawing board, cross-pollinate your tunes, and don’t be afraid to make your own dance party.— HS