Rock, With a Twist: 17 Acts Play Transperformance Fest

By Hunter Styles
DAN LITTLE—GAZETTE FILE PHOTOSDAN LITTLE Outer Stylie band members Tom Schack, left, and Nate Martel perform music inspired by the movie Easy Rider during Transperformance 25- Look at the Movies, Wednesday afternoon at Pines Theater in Florence.
DAN LITTLE—GAZETTE FILE PHOTOSDAN LITTLE Matthew Pierce from the Unband performs music from This is Spinal Tap during Transperformance 25- Look at the Movies, Wednesday afternoon at Pines Theater in Florence.
DAN LITTLE—GAZETTE FILE PHOTOSDAN LITTLE Joshua Braska, left, as Captain Hook, Joan Holliday, as Glinda the Good Witch, and Monte Belmonte as Audrey Hepburn, entertain the crowd in between performances during Transperformance 25- Look at the Movies, Wednesday afternoon at Pines Theater in Florence.
DAN LITTLE—GAZETTE FILE PHOTOSDAN LITTLE Matthew Pierce from the Unband performs music inspired by This is Spinal Tap during Transperformance 25- Look at the Movies, Wednesday afternoon at Pines Theater in Florence.
Out Standing in Their Fields
For 26 years now, the Advocate has awarded high marks to all of those Valley musicians willing to pack their muscle, humor, skill, and silly costume pieces out into the beautiful, grassy Look Park every year for Transperformance, the concert to raise funds for school arts enrichment and the ArtsEZ grant program. This year’s theme is LABOR PARTY, which means the bands will impersonate musical acts whose names relate to jobs, occupations or types of work. Young@Heart will sing MGMT. Page Six will play The Police. The Lonesome Brothers become The Drunk Stuntmen. Outer Stylie is now Talking Heads. And there’s much more: Colorway as Foo Fighters, Mister G as Dr. John, Mikey Sweet as The Boss, The Mary Jane Jones as The Smiths, Wishbone Zoe as The Waitresses, Fancy Trash as The Highwaymen, King Radio as Men at Work, Jesser Sterling Harrison as Primus, The Fawns as The Pretenders, Soul Magnets as Prince, Zip Cody as Johnny Paycheck, Adam Dunetz as Bonnie Prince Billy, and the NCMC Rock Camp as Radiohead and Queen.
We take issue with that last one, though, because serving as the Queen of England is hardly a real job. If we may suggest a small tweak to the plan: pay homage directly to Farrokh Bulsara, the man who spent his career performing onstage in the role of Freddie Mercury. That fella knew how to WERK.
Transperformance 26 — Labor Party: Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 4:30-9 p.m. $8-$10; children 12 and under $5. Look Memorial Park, 300 North Main St., Florence. (800) 838-3006, northamptonartscouncil.org.
— Hunter Styles, hstyles@valleyadvocate.com
