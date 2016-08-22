Play Date! Double Dog Shows in West Springfield This Weekend

Well-Groomed

Do our canine companions understand what they’re playing for and whom they’re up against at dog shows? Hard to say. But surely they sense that all of the training, baths, treats, and commands imparted by adrenaline-scented humans mark a special occasion. And if Rover dislikes something above all, it’s letting us down. Come check out a full weekend of pups that clean up good, with the Newtown Kennel Club and Elm City Kennel Club dog shows, and be prepared to ooh and aah a bit. Sadly, we have been informed that we are not allowed to pet the contestants.

Newtown Kennel Club Dog Show and Elm City Kennel Club Dog Show: Saturday and Sunday. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Better Living Center, Eastern States Exposition, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. newtownkennelclub.org; elmcitykennelclub.org.

— Hunter Styles

