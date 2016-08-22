Valley Advocate Staff picks – Get out there!

CT HorrorFest • Saturday

My favorite time of the year is around the corner, and all these marvelous Halloween events keep popping up. This Saturday, feast your eyes upon some of horror’s finest. Meet and greet with the “Godfather of the Dead” George A. Romero. The ladies of one of my all-time favorite films Evil Dead will be there, too. Go to http://www.cthorror.com for full details and guests. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Matrix Conference Center, 39 Old Ridgebury Road, Danbury, CT. — Jennifer Levesque

Westfield Food Fest • Friday — Sunday

The Rotary Club of Westfield is putting on the second annual Westfield Food Fest this weekend, featuring all kinds of fried goodness from close to 20 food vendors. The music lineup this year is extensive, with Esperanto kicking it all off on Friday night. There’s also an acoustic stage Friday and Saturday with The Capps, Creepin’ Cadavers, and Mike Freedman & Tyler Stroetzel. Downtown Westfield, Elm Street. Friday, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, Noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, Noon to 6 p.m. — Kristin Palpini

Souleymane Badolo • Thursday — Sunday

The Burkina Faso-born, Brooklyn-raised dancer and choreographer explores the delcaite balance between maintaining roots and beginning again. His show “Yimbegre,” which features dancemate Sylvestre Koffitse Akakpo-Adzaku and master drummer Mamaoudou Konate, is powerful, personal, athletic, and grounded in history. Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, 358 George Carter Road, Becket. jacobspillow.org. — Hunter Styles

Celebrate Holyoke • Friday — Sunday

Celebrate Holyoke promises to be one the best food and music festivals of the summer with food from Papa’s Gourmet Hotdogs, Holyoke Hummus, Wheelhouse Farm, Slainte Restaurant, and plenty more; as well as great local musicians like Paper City Exile and Brass Attack. There’s also an arts bazaar. Oh yeah, and don’t forget the 1,000-foot slip and slide. Holyoke Heritage State Park. Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday 12:30-11:00 p.m., Sunday 12:30-7:30 p.m. Free admission. — Peter Vancini

