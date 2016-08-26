Nightcrawler: Eric Gaffney Plays Free Saturday Show in Florence

Seba-(no)-dough Show

Eric Gaffney says sayonara to summer with free Florence show

Sebadoh co-founder Eric Gaffney rounds out the Acoustic Saturday Summer Series at JJ’s Tavern in Florence this Saturday, Aug. 27. “I recorded two full-length records in a six month period this same time last year,” Gaffney told the Crawler. “They gathered some favorable reviews, but lately I’ve been playing more solo gigs like this JJ’s one. In fact, I also played Cultural Chaos this summer, literally playing and singing through a cube in the middle of Cottage Street after a thunderstorm left.”

Gaffney can assure a more eco-friendly experience this Saturday, as his indoor event at JJ’s is, of course, climate controlled. It also couldn’t be more eco-nomical, too, as all Acoustic Saturdays shows are sans cover charge.

The performance is slated to run from 6-9 p.m.

Send correspondence to Nightcrawler, PO Box 427, Somers, CT 06071, or email garycarra@aol.com.

