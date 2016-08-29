VA35-happsART-2016

Amherst Chamber of Commerce Art Gallery: Portrait and landscape drawings by Gregory Chilenski. A painter for two decades, Chilenski has also been a therapist for three. Here, he concentrates on portraiture, showing peoples’ inner selves. Free. 28 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 253-0700, kim@amherstarea.com.

Amherst Historical Society, Simeon Strong House: Artifacts Inspire. An exhibit by Fiber Artists of Western Massachusetts. Through Sept. 25. Free. 67 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 256-0678, info@amhersthistory.org, amhersthistory.org.

Arno Maris Gallery, Westfield State University: Hispanic/Latinex Heritage. Mixed media by Carlos Alvarez and Lyle Kleinhans. Free. Ely Campus Center, Westfield State University, 577 Western Ave., Westfield. (413) 572-5300, westfield.ma.edu/galleries.

Art for the Soul Gallery: Tango — Contemporary Art of Argentina. Includes a mixed media exhibition, Tango demonstrations and lessons, lectures, and film. Through Sept. 25. Free. 1500 Main St., 2nd floor, Tower Square, Springfield. (413) 231-4598, art4thesoul.org.

Borgia Gallery, Elms College: Juxtaposition — Abstraction Through the Eyes of Two Artists. Featuring highly abstract works of photography by Debra Gomes and Edward Los. Opening Saturday. Through Oct. 1. Free. 291 Springfield St., Chicopee. (413) 594-2761, elms.edu/calendar.

Brattleboro Museum and Art Center: Chaos and Light. With dense fields of swooping brushstrokes and glancing lines, Jamie Young articulates abundant, tumultuous, encroaching vegetation. Through Oct. 23. Union Station — Gateway to the World. Images and stories of Brattleboro’s Union Station, home of BMAC, on the 100th anniversary of its opening. Through Oct. 23. Up in Arms — Taking Stock of Guns. Delving into our relationship with guns and exploring the influence they have on visual artists. Through Oct. 23. $4-$8. 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. (802) 257-0124, brattleboromuseum.org.

Cynthia-Reeves: Lionel Smit is one of South Africa’s most noteworthy young artists, whose sculptures and paintings on canvas — done in bronze or in painted resin — manifest his ongoing fascination and respect for the indigenous peoples of his country, notably the Cape Malayan peoples. Through Sept. 25. 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. (603) 756-4160, cynthia-reeves.com.

The Eric Carle Museum: Brown Bear Everywhere. Special pop-up exhibition for the upcoming 50th anniversary of the book that launched Eric Carle’s career: Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? Through Oct. 10. Louis Darling — Drawing the Words of Beverly Cleary. Through Nov. 27. 125 W. Bay Road, Amherst. (413) 559-6300, carlemuseum.org.

Ferrin Contemporary: Know Justice. Justin and Brook Rothshank. Two-person show focusing on American politics, the Supreme Court, and presidential history. Brook’s miniature watercolor portraits are complemented by Justin’s decal-printed tableware. Through Nov. 13. Free. 1315 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams. (413) 446-0614, ferrincontemporary.com.

Gallery A3: The Weight of Things. Mixed media exhibit by Rebecca Muller that employs materials such as eroded metal, rod, wood, mesh, and thread to explore the impact of force upon matter. Through Oct. 1. Free. 28 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 256-4250, gallerya3.com.

Gallery in the Woods: Wishing for the Moon. Greenfield artist Karen Gaudette explores archetypal and mystical imagery with a scratchboard technique, which invites fine-line drawing with the feel of vintage black and white illustration. Free. 145 Main St., Brattleboro. (802) 257-4777, galleryinthewoods.com.

Good Purpose Gallery: Infused with Passion. Canvas and furniture paintings by Andrew Novis. Through Sept. 21. Free. 40 Main St., Lee. (413) 394-5045, goodpurpose.org.

Great Falls Discovery Center: Impressions of Turners Falls. Paintings by Karen Evans. People who live in the Turners Falls area will likely recognize the sites on which her paintings are based. Local color. Jenny Tibbets presents paintings of local area rural and urban landscapes. Free. 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls. (413) 863-3221, greatfallsdiscoverycenter.org.

The Greenfield Gallery: Deerfield February, 1704 — New Works by Jim Murphy. A fresh look at historic events. Through Sept. 30. Free. 231 Main St., Greenfield. (413) 772-9334, thegreenfieldgallery@gmail.com.

Historic Deerfield: Natural Selections — Flora and the Arts. Explores, through more than 20 objects, how nature has inspired, impressed, and enlightened society long before the publication of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species in 1859. Through Feb. 12, 2017. $7. 84 Old Main St., Deerfield. (413) 774-5581, historic-deerfield.org.

Historic Northampton: Photographs by Paul Griffin and Peter Norman documenting the current community of artists, artisans, teachers, craftspeople, and business people in the Norwood Building in Florence. Reprints of historic images and documents also on display. Through Sep. 4. Free. 46 Bridge St., Northampton. (413) 584-6011, historicnorthampton.org.

Hope and Feathers Framing and Printing: Return — Illustrations by Aaron Becker. Featuring original artwork, sketches, and giclée prints from his celebrated “Journey” picture book trilogy. Through Oct. 1. 319 Main St., Amherst. (413) 835-0197, hopeandfeathersframing.com.

Hosmer Gallery, Forbes Library: Camera obscura photos of Rome by Amaru Pereja; color photos of nature and objects by Paul Yandoli; chalk pastels of Martha’s Vineyard by Elizabeth Slade. Through Sep. 30. 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1013, forbeslibrary.org/gallery.

Jewish Community of Amherst: Neil Brigham Block Prints. Illustrator and printmaker presents a selection of his linocut block prints. Through Oct. 27. Free. 742 Main St., Amherst. j-c-a.org.

Little Big House Gallery: The Ken, Glenn, and Morgan Show. Ken Ridler was a primitive painter who inspired his son Glenn to paint. Glenn put a pencil in his daughter Morgan’s hand when she was two years old. This show is a collection of realistic paintings by all three. Open by appointment through October. Free. 323 Patten Road, Shelburne. (413) 625-6697, littlebighousegallery.com.

Lyman Conservatory: Plant Adaptation Up Close — A Biological and Artistic Interpretation. The Earth’s diverse environments create many challenges for plant survival, and plants have evolved adaptations that allow them to thrive under hostile conditions. Through March 2017. Free. 16 College Lane, Northampton. (413) 585-2190, smith.edu/garden.

Molly Cantor Pottery: From the River. Prints by Northampton artist Grant Figura using materials from the Deerfield River. Free. 20 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-2870, mollycantor.com.

Nash Gallery: Wanderings. Paintings by AD Tinkham and Jesse Connor about weather, atmosphere, water and geology. Through Sep. 8. Free. 40 Cottage St., Easthampton. (413) 529-9393, nashgalleryart.com.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Rockwell and Realism in an Abstract World. Exploring the contrast between the abstract and realist movements, placing works by Rockwell, Wyeth, and Warhol side by side with Pollock, Calder, Johns, and over 40 other preeminent artists. Through Oct. 30. $6-$18; free for military veterans and children 5 and under. 9 Route 183 (Glendale Ave.), Stockbridge. (413) 298-4100, nrm.org.

Porter-Phelps-Huntington House Museum: A Life in Letters — Elizabeth Porter Huntington Fisher. Mixed media installation featuring transcribed sections of letters from Fisher to her mother onto long paper scrolls. Also featuring portraits of Elizabeth Porter Huntington Fisher’s descendants. Free. Guided tours Saturday to Wednesday, 1-4:30 p.m. $1-$5. Corn Barn, 130 River Dr., Hadley. (413) 586-4699, pphmuseum.org.

Salmon Falls Gallery: Flower Power. Kerry Stone’s exuberant colors and brush strokes bring the garden onto the walls in paintings of all sizes, including large, immersive pieces. Birds and Circles. Paintings by Ashfield artist Q Li Holmes. Both exhibits through Oct. 30. Free. 1 Ashfield Street, Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-9833, salmonfallsgallery.com.

Smith College Museum of Art: The Lay of the Land. Contemporary landscapes from the collection. Contemporary perspectives by American artists, from cultivated lands to forest and desert. Through Sept. 11. AIDS Work. More than 30 prints and books by Dr. Eric Avery, representing a cohesive and important body of work that documents three decades in the life of the major public health crisis of AIDS. Through Dec. 11. 20 Elm St., Northampton. (413) 585-2760, smith.edu/artmuseum.

Springfield Museums: The Scoop on Poop. A tactful blend of fascinating science and good clean fun, where visitors can find out how animals use poop to build homes, hide from enemies, attract mates, cool off, and even send messages. Through Sept. 4. Better Angels — The Firefighters of 9/11. Portraits in oil by Dawn Howkinson Siebel of each FDNY firefighter lost at the World Trade Center. Extended through Nov. 6. $9.50-$18. 21 Edwards St., Springfield. (413) 263-6800, springfieldmuseums.org.

Tilton Library: Photographs of the Connecticut River by Carl Nardiello. Free. 75 North Main St., South Deerfield. (413) 665-4683, tiltonlibrary.org.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: Wildlife photography by local photographer Ed Thurston. Free. 300 Westgate Center Dr., Hadley. (413) 253-8303, jennifer_lapis@fws.gov.

Valley Photo Center: All Roads Lead from Springfield. Presented by members of the Springfield Photographic Society. Through Sep. 30. Tower Square 2nd Floor, 1500 Main St., Springfield. (413) 781-1553, thevalleyphotocenter.yolasite.com.

SUBMISSIONS

Burnett Gallery, Jones Library: Seeking applicants for monthly public exhibition during the upcoming season. The gallery offers about 70 linear feet of wall space and 600 square feet of floor space. 43 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 835-0004, joneslibrary.org/burnett.

Related Posts