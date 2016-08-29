VA35-happsMUSIC-2016

Thursday 9/1

Borys Bakum: Acoustic set. 6 p.m. No cover. Patrick’s Chicopee, 154 Main St., Chicopee. (413) 331-2666.

Brewmaster’s Jazz: Thursdays, 6 p.m. Superb jazz played by the area’s hottest musicians with special guests every week. Includes fresh-brewed drinks and offerings from the Mothership Gourmet food truck. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

Florence Music on the Porch Series: 6:30 p.m. Free. Florence Civic Center, 90 Park St., Florence.

Luke Bailgeron: 6:30 p.m. Free. Delaney House, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, logcabin-delaney.com.

Music at the Market: Live every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. Free. Westfield Farmers’ Market, Episcopal Church of the Atonement, 36 Court St., Westfield. (413) 562-5461, farmfresh.org.

Open Mic: Kevin Parry hosts. Sign-up 7 p.m. Participating musicians receive 50 percent off their meal. The Marina Restaurant, 28 Spring Tree Road, Brattleboro. (802) 257-7563, kevinparrymusic.com.

Rob Zombie: 6:30 p.m. $26. Xfinity Theatre, 61 Savitt Way, Hartford. robzombie.com.

Wayne Roberts Trio: 7 p.m. $5-$10. 121 Club at Eastworks, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton. jazzdiva46@gmail.com.

Friday 9/2

The Boston Pops with the B-52s: 8 p.m. Tanglewood, 297 West St., Lenox. (888) 266-1200, bso.org.

Funky Dawgz Brass Band: 9 p.m. $7-$10. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. (860) 246-7610, archstreettavern.com.

Made Men: 7 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, logcabin-delaney.com.

Street Change: Unique and infectious sound drawing upon emotionally driven vocals blended with a ‘60s musical style and arranged with a ‘90s alt-rock influence. 5 p.m. Free. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton. forthillbrewery.com.

Strictly Bluegrass Jam: 7 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. luthiers-coop.com.

Valley Talent Showcase: Monthly live performance designed to show off exciting new talent in the area. On first Fridays, six bands and/or solo or duos drawn from all musical genres grace the stage. Celebrity judges and monthly prizes. 8 p.m. $5-10 suggested donation on entry. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke.

Vishten: Part of the Troubadour Series. 6 p.m. $20-$25. The Guthrie Center, 2 Van Deusenville Road, Great Barrington. (413) 528-1955, guthriecenter.org.

Wildcat O’Halloran Band: Promoting their 13th album. With special guest Emily Duff. 7:30 p.m. Free. Common House and Pioneer Valley Co-housing, 120 Pulpit Hill Road, North Amherst. wildcatohalloran.com.

Saturday 9/3

The Berkshire Ramblers: Fundraiser show. 6 p.m. $25. The Guthrie Center, 2 Van Deusenville Road, Great Barrington. (413) 528-1955, guthriecenter.org.

The Boxcar Lilies: 6 p.m. Black Birch Vineyards, 155 Glendale Road, Southampton. (413) 527-0164, blackbirchvineyard.com.

Colorway: TRY opens. 8 p.m. No cover. The Basement, 21 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Danny Mayer Trio: With Jen Durkin and the Business. 9 p.m. $7-$10. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. (860) 246-7610, archstreettavern.com.

Danny Pease and The Regulators: Reggae roots and ska band from Western Mass with uplifting, high energy shows. Special guests include The Alchemystics and DJ Vibe Wise. 9 p.m. $10 advance; $13 at door. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. (413) 650-2670, gatewaycityarts.com.

Everton Blender: Spend one last summer night at MASS MoCA with the cool, steady, and easy grooves of a reggae whose perfect combination of classic roots and dancehall rhythm make him a powerful presence in the world of Jamaican music. 8 p.m. $5-$16. MASS MoCA, 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams. (413) 662.2111, massmoca.org.

Flux Capacitor: Pennsylvania-based jamtronica band. plays with a fiery, distinct sound with elements of rock, improvisation, and electronica. Northampton-based guitar rock trio Colorway opens. 9 p.m. $5 advance; $8 at the door. The Root Cellar, 10 Fiske Ave., Greenfield. (413) 320-9679, rootcellarbar.com.

The Healys: 7 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Swing Orchestra: “Dancing Under the Stars,” a festive, toe-tapping performance to close out the 2016 season in style. 8 p.m. Tanglewood, 297 West St., Lenox. (888) 266-1200, bso.org.

Lexi Wegee Band: 9:30 p.m. Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St, Easthampton. (413) 527-6627, luthiers-coop.com.

The One and Only Fall Town String Band: 6 p.m. Free. Cameron’s Winery, 105 Main St., Northfield. (413) 225 3247.

Ray Mason: Original pop rock ‘n’ roll from a man and his Silvertone. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free. The Old Creamery, 445 Berkshire Trail (Rte. 9), Cummington. (413) 634-5560. oldcreamery.coop.

Tom and Corrie: Formerly known as Kiss Me Florence. 3 p.m. Free. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton. forthillbrewery.com.

Sunday 9/4

Banish Misfortune: Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. 5 p.m. Free. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. (413) 586-4997, northamptonbrewery.com.

Ethel Lee Ensemble: Jazz and blues band play as part of the Uno Chicago Bar and Grill Live Music Summer Courtyard Series. Weather-permitting. 6-10 p.m. Free. Uno Chicago Bar and Grill, 820 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. (413) 733-1300.

Mark Ricker and Jimmy Burgoff Jazz Duo: Part of the Sunday Jazz Brunch series. 11 a.m. Free. Cushman Market, 491 Pine St., Amherst. (413) 549-0100, cushmanmarket.com.

The Mary Jane Jones: Enjoy the jazzier side of this band as they share down-tempo originals and explore the classic American Songbook. 7 p.m. Free. Sam’s Pizzeria and Cafe, 235 Main St., Northampton. (413) 587-2677, themjjones@gmail.com.

Monday 9/5

Hartford Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m. Free. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. (860) 246-7610, archstreettavern.com.

Tuesday 9/6

Hampshire Young People’s Chorus: 3:30 p.m. South Congregational Church, 1066 South East St., Amherst. (413) 530-9337, hampshireypc@gmail.com.

Mak’hela: The Jewish Chorus of Massachusetts. If you like to sing, come give it a try — everyone is welcome. 7:30 p.m. Free. Lander-Grinspoon Academy, 257 Prospect St., Northampton. (413) 567-3927, makhela.org.

Wednesday 9/7

All Ages Open Mic: Hosted by F. Alex Johnson. Sign-up by 6:45 p.m. Music from 7-10 p.m. Free. Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom, 36 Main St., Florence. (413) 268-7757, colorwaymusic.com, brewpractitioners.com.

Carol Abbe Smith: 6 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Creacion Latin Big Band: 19-piece band, playing son, salsa, cha cha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, and bolero styles. Featuring Venezuelan singer Tony Messina. 8 p.m. Free. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. theartsblock.com.

Golden Years: Kate Nicolaou and Zack Danziger play tunes from Bach to Bop to Beatles to Bruno Mars. 5 p.m. Free. Bertucci’s, 51 East Pleasant St., Amherst. (413) 454-2002, zackdanziger.com.

