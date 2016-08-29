VA35-happsSTAGE-2016

Thursday 9/1

Decline of Western Civilization: Classic chronicle of L.A.’s infamous punk bands screens with an introduction by Smith College professor Steve Waksman and an after-party at the High Horse with DJs spinning punk records. Part of the Sound and Vision summer music series. 7 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St, Amherst. (413) 253-2547, amherstcinema.org.

Sotto Voce: Haunting work by the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Anna in the Tropics follows a passionate Jewish-Cuban young man as he seeks out a famous reclusive novelist who was separated from her lover during World War II. Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m.; Saturday at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m. Through Sep. 11. $24.50-$64.50. Shakespeare and Company, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. (413) 637-3353, shakespeare.org.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona: Boy meets girl. Boy loves girl. Boy’s best friend meets girl and also loves girl. Hilarity ensues. Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. Shakespeare and Company, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. (413) 637-3353, shakespeare.org.

Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!: NPR’s oddly informative weekly hour-long news quiz live. 8 p.m. Tanglewood, 297 West St., Lenox. (888) 266-1200, bso.org.

Friday 9/2

The Consul, the Tramp and America’s Sweetheart: World-premiere by John Morogiello, inspired by Charles Chaplin’s film masterpiece The Great Dictator and Germany’s attempts to prevent the movie from being made, pitted against silent screen star Mary Pickford, who became head of the studio she formed with Chaplin. A funny, clever historical take on women fighting to receive equal status, and commercial needs versus artistic freedom. Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.; Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. $12-$37. Through Sep. 18. Oldcastle Theatre Company, , 331 Main St., Bennington. (802) 447-0564, oldcastletheatre.org.

Norman Rockwell Museum — Friday Night at the Movies: Museum curator Jesse Kowalski will introduce the films, providing context, followed by an audience Q & A with refreshments. This month: American Graffiti (1973). 5:30 p.m. $10 per film; $5 for members; free with museum admission. Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Rte. 183, Stockbridge. (413) 298-4100, nrm.org.

Princess Mononoke: While defending his village from a demonic boar-god, the young warrior Ashitaka becomes afflicted with a curse that grants him super-human power in battle but will eventually take his life. An epic story of conflict between humans, gods, and nature, the animated film has been universally acclaimed by critics and broke the box office record on its original release in Japan in 1997. 9:30 p.m. $5.50-$9.75. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. (413) amherstcinema.org.

Sotto Voce: See Thursday’s listing.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona: See Thursday’s listing.

Saturday 9/3

The Consul, the Tramp and America’s Sweetheart: See Friday’s listing.

Gran-Val Scoop Family Movie Night: Ice Age. Enjoy a movie under the stars. Popcorn and ice cream for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, and bug spray. 8 p.m. Gran-Val Scoop, 233 Granby Road, Granville. (413) 357-0164, granvalscoop.com.

Or, by Liz Duffy Adams: The bawdy 1660s look a lot like the modern day in this playful comedy about one chaotic night in the life of the poet, spy, and first female playwright Aphra Behn. Determined to leave the spy trade behind and launch her new career, Ms. Behn must deliver a play by morning, a task complicated by an array of amorous distractions and scandalous revelations. Contains adult language. Saturday at 2 p.m.; Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Shakespeare and Company, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. (413) 637-3353, shakespeare.org.

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Presented with original pre-shows and live performance by the Come Again Players, a premier New England shadow cast. Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes. 11:30 p.m. $8.25; half-off admission if in costume. Tower Theaters, 19 College St., South Hadley. (413) 533-3456, towertheaters.com.

Sotto Voce: See Thursday’s listing.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona: See Thursday’s listing.

Sunday 9/4

The Consul, the Tramp and America’s Sweetheart: See Friday’s listing.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona: See Thursday’s listing.

Or, by Liz Duffy Adams: See Saturday’s listing.

Sholem Aleichem — A Conversation with Ruth Wisse and David Roskies: Screening of a film recorded live last fall at the Yiddish Book Center on the hundredth anniversary of the death of Aleichem. Wisse and Roskies, two of the world’s most engaging Yiddish scholars retell, discuss, and debate their favorite Aleichem stories in a lively, freewheeling conversation. 80 minutes. 2 p.m. $4-$8. Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West St., Amherst. (413) 256-4900, yiddishbookcenter.org.

Sotto Voce: See Thursday’s listing.

Tuesday 9/6

The Seth Show: The satirical smartypants is back with season three. This time around, all shows are completely theme-less. Each one will be different. Implementing the pay-what-you-decide model, audience members will pay for the show after the performance, based on what they feel the show was worth. Due to this new model, reservations are required. 7 p.m. Eastworks Suite 160, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton. artful.ly/store/events/9723, sethums.com.

Wednesday 9/7

The Consul, the Tramp and America’s Sweetheart: See Friday’s listing.

