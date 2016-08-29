VA35-pickETC-2016

—

Pork it Over

Don’t sit around and do nothing on Labor Day weekend — give your stomach (and heart, and arteries) some love to labor over. The Student Prince hosts a two-day pig roast and barbecue with pig-inspired food, bacon-infused drinks, games, and live entertainment from The Primate Fiasco, Aquanett, Joon, and Alex and Joe from Feel Good Drift. The roast’s organizers think of it as the first installment in a series of annual food, drink and entertainment events downtown. Springfield’s future may hold more good food, but in the meantime we’re happy to settle in and go whole hog on a porcine plate of paradise, fresh off the grill.

All Things Pig Block Party: Friday 4-10 p.m.; Saturday 1-10 p.m. $15-$20. Family-friendly. The Student Prince, 8 Fort St., Springfield. (413) 734-7475, fortstreetent.com.

— Hunter Styles

