VA35-pickSTAGE-2016

Seth in the City

Billy Flynn sings his smarmy way through Chicago with the promise of razzle dazzle. “Give ’em an act with lots of flash in it,” he croons, “and the reaction will be passionate.” The Seth Show, by contrast, pulls no theatrics. Seth Lepore is up there by himself, looking right at you. He doesn’t say everything that pops into his head, but close. It’s inventive, candid, communal, satirical, strange, slightly awkward, and very funny, with a different improvised topic every night. And Lepore — a founder of the Easthampton Co.Lab, and a committed promotor of creative entrepreneurship in the Valley — plays the role of tired, skeptical braniac to a T. Call it the ol’ frazzle dazzle.

The Seth Show: Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. “Pay what you want” after the show; reservations required. Eastworks, suite 160, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton. artful.ly/store/events/9723, sethums.com.

— Hunter Styles

