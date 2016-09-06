VA36-ArtsCulture-2016

Full of Heart, Proud of Place

The Connecticut Latino-American rights group CLARO and Hartford Capital City Pride celebrate their second annual PrideFest this weekend, which includes events in locations throughout Hartford. Although the main shindig is on Saturday afternoon under the Memorial Arch at Bushnell Park — full of vendors, community organizations, artists, and performers — there’s fun to be found downtown throughout the weekend. Plan for a Friday bar crawl starting at 6 p.m. at M Lounge; a Tea Dance on Saturday evening, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; and a Studio 54-themed after party at The Club Downtown, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., featuring two DJs, go-go dancers, and body paint. Then on Sunday: get geared up for a Pride brunch at NIXS from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Worth noting, too, is Hartford Capital City Pride of Color, a program of the larger festival that is dedicated to the inclusion of communities of color in the region. “The focus is to create spaces and visibility for everyone during the overall Pride festival,” entertainment director Ephraim Adamz explained on Facebook. “A safe haven where everyone’s needs are met, but no one’s needs are viewed as less than or better than the next.” Last year’s festival, Adamz added, included Asian-American comedian and host Rich Kiamco, all-lesbian band Delicious, queer Latino rapper Loco Ninja, two transgender acts, two heterosexual artists, and over 15 black and Latino LGBTQ performers. “We aspire to bring that same positive energy for September 2016,” he says.

2nd Annual Hartford PrideFest: Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. All ages. Free and open to the public. Bushnell Park, Hartford. (860) 206-0018, hartfordpride.com.

— Hunter Styles, hstyles@valleyadvocate.com