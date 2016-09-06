Gallery Spotlight: Becker’s Wordless Journeys

Image courtesy of Hope and Feathers

Don’t Use Your Words

Aaron Becker’s lush, cinematic illustrations aren’t just accompaniment for written stories — in his wordless Journey trilogy of children’s books, these images capture the details of setting, character, rhythm, and plot all at once. Becker, a native of Baltimore, got his start in the Bay Area as a concept designer for film companies like ImageMovers, Disney, and Lucasfilm, and it shows. This exhibit features original artwork, sketches, artist proofs, and giclée prints from the bestselling, Caldecott-winning book series. Many items are available for purchase as well. Plus: meet Becker at an artist reception on Saturday, Sept. 10, between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Return — Illustrations by Aaron Becker. Through Oct. 1. Hope and Feathers Framing and Printing, 319 Main St., Amherst. (413) 835-0197, hopeandfeathersframing.com.

— Hunter Styles

