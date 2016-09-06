VA36-pickETC-2016

Your Move, Pedestrians

The longest-running arts festival in the Valley returns with 100 exhibitors, food vendors, and strolling musicians — all of it family-friendly and, when you stop to take a look up and down this beautiful Victorian street, really darn pretty. Crafters, fresh air enthusiasts, and those smug folks among us who are already doing their holiday shopping are all welcome to come chow down and browse goods ranging from jewelry, ceramics, fibers, and glass, to photography, paintings, and wood products. Extra points if you see Nino, this cute dog.

44th Annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking at the TD Bank lot are free. Mattoon Street, downtown Springfield. (413) 736-0629, mattoonfestival.org.

— Hunter Styles