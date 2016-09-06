Dirty Dozen Brass Band Brings the Funk to Holyoke

Image courtesy of Gateway City Arts

Give Us The Funk

The New Orleans jazz scene didn’t see Benny Jones coming. Back in 1977, he and members of the Tornado Brass Band created a new ensemble, called the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, with an eye to revolutionize old sounds. The music they played combined funk and bebop with jazz. Louisiana brass was never the same again. The band thrived in the ’80s, then the ’90s… then kept going. The lineup has changed over time, but this is still one lean, mean act, full of energy and truly funky sound. This week they play Holyoke — a concert that celebrates the official opening of The Hub, the new music venue at Gateway City Arts.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Saturday, September 10, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. (413) 650-2670, gatewaycityarts.com.

