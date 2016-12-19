This Week: Don’t Forget to Give Back

The Warm Fuzzies

We each do a lot of thinking about ourselves this time of year — what didn’t we get around to in 2016, and what new opportunities can we line up for the coming year? — but at risk of sounding too preachy: please look to the neighbor on your left. Now look to the neighbor on your right. It’s the perfect time to do something for them.

Volunteer an afternoon to serve a meal (consider, for example, helping Springfield Rescue Missions to pull off their Christmas Banquet this Thursday – more at springfieldrescuemission.org). Deliver lunch. Donate food. Give away your old coat. Send some money to UNICEF, which is working to support the children of Aleppo.

Come out to support those of different faiths (Holyoke City Hall is having its first-ever annual menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday). Seek out local charities and nonprofits. Tip big. Give blood. Make cookies. Call a friend you haven’t talked to all year. Join volunteermatch.org and fill some shifts. Support your local libraries, clinics, children’s hospitals, homeless shelters, and family services.

Oh, and if you live in the Hilltowns: can you get out here and help Rob? He’s got his Corolla stuck in that snowbank again. Don’t talk back, just get your boots. Yeah, I know, but it’s not his fault — it’s always icy right there. They really oughta do something.

— Hunter Styles, hstyles@valleyadvocate.com

