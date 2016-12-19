On Exhibit: Sandy Alpert’s Haunting Photography

Sandy Alpert photo. Taken October 20, 2000 at Grand Central Terminal, NYC

Here in Spirit

Photographer Sandy Alpert’s new exhibition reveals a project she first began gathering imagery for in 1998. Back then, she writes, “I was haunted by the ghosts of my past.” As she worked to capture fellow citizens moving, ghostly and detached, through public spaces, she found that “feelings of isolation and loss infused these images. I was too close to it. It was too close to me. I had to leave it — unexpressed.” She returned to the project in 2009, and “as I now reflect upon these images,” she writes, “I see a sense of grace. I see fluidity. I see a silent rhythm. I see ghosts who now dance.”

Ghosts Who Now Dance: Sandy Alpert, with additional works by Arthur Griffin. Through Jan. 15, 2017. The Griffin Museum at Colson Gallery, suite 246 at Eastworks, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton. colsongallery.com.

— Hunter Styles

