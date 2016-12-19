Concert Friday: Banda Criolla’s Festive Holiday

The Warm-Up Act

Fighting to regain some of that precious body heat that you lost on the way in from the car? Let master guitarist Jose Gonzalez and Latin jazz virtuoso Ahmed Gonzalez help you out. Together they’ve founded Banda Criolla, a line-up of top rated Latin musicians that brought the crowd to a standing ovation during their recent debut at the Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival. Now they’re back on the Arts Block stage for a singular, swinging holiday show that pulls in a new repertoire of songs from Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Latin America, combining the rhythmic energy of Afro Boricua and Afro Cuban drumming traditions with the very best of today’s festive Latin music.

A Latin XMass Evening: Friday at 8:30 p.m. $12 advance; $15 at the door. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com, jose@criolloclasico.com.

— Hunter Styles

