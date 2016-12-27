If you’ve never checked out Craigslist’s Missed Connections section, you really should. Like all geographic designations on the forum, the Western Mass list is full of wistful near-meets and longing. Below is a compilation of “missed connection” items from craigslist.org. Entries include posted-on dates.

I Miss you 12_5_10 — m4w (Adams)

Hey love I seen you yesterday at the Dalton carnival, my heart started racing when I saw you. I didn’t want to cause a scene, you where with your family, I was with mine. I know we had a rough break up and vow we moved on and have kids of our own, but I still love you. I think about you all the time. you where snooks I was hooks. I miss you like crazy. your initials are k.e. you will forever hold a place in my heart and I wish we could be friends, at the very least. if by some small chance you see this, it would be nice to hear from you. our song was from qwote. Dec. 22, 2016

Vanilla — w4m

Do you remember the first time we “hung out”? I do. It was mid February. We drove to the forest. Your heated seats amplified the butterflies I had tenfold. We walked and talked some. It was pretty out. Light snow on the ground. We stopped over a creek and I smoked a cigarette. I flicked it and joked about how you probably thought I was a terrible person for littering.

Not too long after a few rendezvous did you have to sit across from me at our place of work, and deliver my performance review. You told me I should smile more, that my smile could brighten a room. You certainly gave me more reasons to do so.

Then there were the few times we snuck in somewhere we weren’t supposed to be. “Act like you own the joint,” you said. I couldn’t look you in the eyes. You knew, like a wolf staring down the lamb. I felt myself melting on the inside, blushing. Bliss. I really was the happiest girl on Earth at that point and time. We talk about regrets, and really the only one I have is not doing more in that sauna when we had a chance. I drive by that place on occasion and can feel my adrenaline start pumping from the memories.

I felt so proud when you’d introduce me to friends and family. I’d feel myself beam. Where I’m at now, that doesn’t happen.

You showed me why Lenox was home of the ‘Millionaire.’ You showed me the lookout in the forest. We got lost in East bumfuck VT that one time, and ended up in Greenfield. It was all so beautiful. There’s so much more I wish I could see with you.

“Wanna make out?”

I can’t get you out of my head. Literally. I haven’t for years. I reminisce constantly. A girl can dream. I don’t know why it is I am so drawn to you, I always have been. I just can’t explain it. We clicked right away when we first met. We worked so well together. I end up seeing you in passing constantly, even just driving past one another.

Oh how I wish things were different … Dec. 21, 2016

Cutie at CVS — w4m (Belmont Ave.)

We both were in line at the pharmacy. You were there before me and were going to let me go first, but I let you go ahead. The cashier talked to you about some girl she thought was your sister. We then talked briefly and realized we both were on Oknympho. I thought you were a cute guy, but didn’t want to be too forward. If you see this and want to get together hit me up. Dec. 21, 2016

Children’s/YA library desk, Forbes — m4m (Northampton)

Hi there. I was downstairs today at Forbes looking for books by Madeleine L’Engle and you were very helpful. I have a beard and was wearing a pale blue scarf. You have dark hair and are a bit scruffy. I can be a bit shy, wish I’d let you know I thought you were sweet, and cute. Maybe if you see this, you’ll say hi and we can get a cup of tea and talk about books and things. Happy Solstice (in a secular sort of way) – J Dec. 21, 2016

Met up twice — behind [name removed] building and near airport — m4w

You answered my ads twice. Once we hooked up in Easthampton behind the building and the other near the Northampton airport basically in middle of a road. Very hot and burned in my mind. Would enjoy speaking to you again. Dec. 21, 2016

If you only knew… — w4m

… how many memories of us flash in my mind all day long … thinking what went wrong … so many questions … no answers … Maybe I need closure … I keep trying to delete you but then … it comes back tenfold … I’m at a loss … I just miss you. Dec. 20, 2016

pittsfield walmart — m4w

You rang me out at 830 on Sunday morning. Something about your smile and greeting has been stuck in my head ever since. I may be too old for you … 43. If you remember me, tell me what I was wearing and how old you are. If I’m wrong or this is creepy then I apologize … but it seemed we had a brief connection and I couldn’t ignore it. Jason Dec. 20, 2016

Deli Smile Exchange — m4w (Stop & Shop)

We exchanged glances and smiles at the S&S deli counter Monday afternoon. You had a blond ponytail and wore jeans and a black NorthFace jacket. I wanted to engage in conversation, but we parted ways once our orders were filled. Hit me up if you would care to get together. Dec. 20, 2016

Home Store 12/19 — m4w (East Longmeadow)

Saw you in the home store. You looked and we locked eyes. Then there was a smile. You are definitely attractive and I couldn’t help but look. Now I’m wishing I said something. If this is something you felt, please get back to me as I’d like to chat a bit and see if there is something there. Dec. 19, 2016

Fling — m4w (Adams MA)

We spoke on Fling about meeting in Adams. My trial membership ran out and I didn’t want to renew it. Dec. 19, 2016

missing you — m4w (Springfield)

we meet at Nathan Bill park in Springfield. i miss you. i wish i didn’t lose your number or your kik. i still want to see you again. email me if you think you her Dec. 18, 2016

rockys agawam — m4m (agawam)

we were in the store today with ur son. we made eye contact. what did you tell the cashier you wanted santa to bring you in his bag? we made even more eye contact in the parking lot. Lots more … I think you are hot. i would like to meet you again … Still wanting to meet you. Dec. 17, 2016

LA Fitness Springfield Dtown tonight — m4m (LA Fitness)

We worked out tonight at the same area, we exchanged a lot of looks, we met again in locker room, you are freaking hot, and I would like to fool around with you or exchange massage or maybe more if you are up to that with the right chemistry, I hope you find and read that. Text me what I was wearing or any hint. Dec. 17, 2016

Hu ke Lau — m4m (Chicopee)

What’s up? this is a long shot but we talked in the bathroom last night for a quick second when we first got to the Hu ke Lau; you were helping your drunk friend. Hit me up, seemed like a cool dude Dec. 17, 2016

Dark and beautiful at McD — m4w

I come here a lot. Too much to still have my figure hahaha. Anyways, the past 2 days I noticed that we were noticing eachother. Yesterday we were talking about holiday music but today you were stuck in the back and we could only talk with our eyes. Would really like to get to know you better! Dec. 16, 2016

ddkin — m4m (agawam)

This was many years ago. You lived in Agawam and so did I. Tell me what kind of car you drove back then … Dec. 16, 2016

Waitress Olive Garden (westside) — m4w (west springfield

You were my waitress last night at olive garden. You were super fun and had a great personality. Also you are very attractive! I was the customer who couldn’t pronounce the pasta I was getting. Then you made me try and pronounce the soup before you would take the order. I was to shy to ask for your number. Hopefully I’ll find you. Dec. 16, 2016

Bay state plastic — m4w (Springfield)

It was Wednesday 12-14-16 and you were at the front counter. I came in to do a job and you caught me looking at myself in the mirror. You said “don’t worry, you look good.” I couldn’t come back with anything and just said, you got me. Something tells me you were checking me out to notice that. You are absolutely gorgeous and if you actually see this, don’t hesitate to contact me. Hoping this works, my co-worker said it worked for him so fingers crossed. Dec. 15, 2016

lets throw caution to the wind as life is short — w4m (Springfield)

John, you would die if you knew how I want you to take me. My heart and self knows no boundaries when it comes to you. Come closer. I am certain you are a man in every sense of that term and would know what to do. — Sunshine. If you do reply, just call me by my real name or tell me how we met. Dec. 15, 2016

Carrie at pepes — m4w (Pittsfield)

I met u tonight and you are super sexy. We had a convo about something u just got and I told you how to make it cheaper. Hmu and let me know what it was and let’s chat and chill sometime Dec. 15, 2016

Cafe in hadley — m4w

You stunned me walking around the corner, looking for a place to sit. you choose the other side of the room being busy with your friends. you might not have thought I noticed you, in your beauty and grace of movement, wishing I had a chance to see you up closer Dec. 15, 2016

Checkout lady at Speedway in Palmer — m4w (Palmer)

I came in tonight Wednesday, Dec. 14, around 6:20pm and bought a soda. As I walked toward the soda, you were cleaning off the machines. You: beautiful curly black hair and dark eyes, ME: older man blue eyes, grey hair, nice smile. Maybe I am wrong, probably am, but thought we made contact with each other. I was too afraid to talk to you as others were around too. I was very, very impressed and thought you were just GORGEOUS! Very pretty eyes, smile and overall a 10! Maybe you do not remember me, but I had on bright orange running shoes, hooded blue jacket and jeans. Hope you remember me, if not darn, but I remembered you, very nice!

Please write back. Thank you Dec. 14, 2016

