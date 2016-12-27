New Year’s Eve in the Valley

Still making plans for New Year’s Eve? Check out what’s going on in the area:

Best Place to Get Compliments on Your Waxed Moustache: The Strange One’s Ball: A New Year’s Eve Spectacle Starring Bella’s Bartok. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Pearl Street Nightclub, 10 Pearl St., Northampton.

Best Place to Wear a Glitter Wig: Rubblebucket at Gateway City Arts. 9 p.m. $30. Gateway City Arts, 92-114 Race St., Holyoke.

Best Place to Bang Your Head: Enter The Haggis at Iron Horse Music Hall. 7 p.m. $30. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Best Place to Get Funky: New Year’s Eve Bash with Home Body, Carinae, and Hot Dirt. 8:30 p.m. $12. The Root Cellar, 10 Fiske Ave., Greenfield.

Best Place to Wear Cowboy Boots and Drink PBR: The Truck Stop Troubadours New Year’s Eve Bash and dinner. 6 p.m. $60. Teresa’s Restaurant, 315 Palmer Road, Ware.

Best Place to Having a Freezing Good Time: Northampton First Night. $8-$20. 6:15 p.m. Downtown Northampton

Best Place for Eating Fancy: Lord Jeffery Inn New Year’s Eve Dinner. 5:30 p.m. $100. 30 Boltwood Ave., Amherst.

Best Place to Bounce: Holyoke’s Annual First Night Jr. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $8. Holyoke Heritage State Park, 221 Appleton St., Holyoke.

Best Place to Have a Classy Celebration With Kids: Chandler’s Restaurant Kids’ New Year’s Eve Party. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yankee Candle Village, 25 Greenfield Road, South Greenfield.

Best Place to Get Merry on Scorpion Bowls: Hu Ke Lau New Year’s Eve Hawaiian Show. 4 and 7 p.m. $10. Hu Ke Lau, 705 Memorial Dr., Chicopee.

Best Place to Wear a Gown: New Year’s Eve at the Log Cabin with dinner and dancing. 6 p.m. $140. The Log Cabin, 500 Easthampton Road, Holyoke.

Best Place to Have a Chill Time: 2nd Annual Dance Party in the Lounge. 10 p.m. $20-$25. The Lounge, 4 High St., Brattleboro.

Best Place to See the Light: Bright Nights New Year’s Festival. Forest Park, Sumner Ave., Springfield.

Best Place to Feel Nostalgic: Chez Josef New Year’s Eve Gala. 7:30 p.m. $60. Chez Josef, 176 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam.

