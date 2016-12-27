VA52-happsART-2016

Amherst Town Hall: Scratchboard trees and landscapes by Joe Smith. Through Dec. 30. Free. 4 Boltwood Ave., Amherst. (978) 249-2306, woodsman54@verizon.net.

A.P.E. Gallery: Driving Home. Photographs by Sarah Holbrook. Through Jan. 4. Free. 126 Main St., Northampton. (413) 586-5553, apearts.org.

Art for the Soul Gallery: Alternative Realities. Exhibiting the paintings and sculpture of Dean Nimmer. Said to represent Nimmer’s ongoing quest to delve into the nature of abstraction itself, letting the creative process reveal what’s hidden beyond the surface of the blank canvas. Programming includes an artist talk, book signing, and workshop. Free. 1500 Main St. at Tower Square, Springfield. (413) 231-4598, art4thesoul.org.

Brattleboro Museum and Art Center: Luscious. An exploration of the beauty of painting and the mastery of painterly technique. Featuring works by Michael Abrams, Tim Allen, Joseph Diggs, Emily Eveleth, Daniel Hill, Valerie Jaudon, James Lecce, Maureen McQuillan, Lauren Olitski, Holton Rower, Mia Scheffey, Rosalie Ripaldi Shane, Claire Sherman, and Darren Waterston. Through Feb. 6. Rust Work — Paul Bowen. Sculptor with 60 years of experience scavenges and beachcombs for materials along the rivers of Vermont and the shorelines of Cape Cod, working with simple carpentry using nails, screws, and wire. Through Feb. 6. Eyes Toward Heaven — Chris Page. An immersive installation that brings back the childhood act of cloud gazing. While each component painting is a beautiful abstraction, together they offer a portrait of the sky in motion. Through Feb. 6. Printographs — Collaged Images by Stan Sherer. A 45-year evolution from black-and-white film photography to digital imaging, now combined with printmaking, color, and abstraction. The images in this series are grounded in earth and jewel tones at once elemental, atmospheric, and painterly. Through Feb. 6. From Luminous Shade. Three artists — painter Margaret Kannenstine, poet Giuseppe Ungaretti, and poet and translator Ann McGarrell — mourn the untimely passing of their sons. The art tracks a numbing plunge into despair, through the dark months, and finally into sunlight. Through Feb. 6. $4-$8. 10 Vernon St., Brattleboro. (802) 257-0124, brattleboromuseum.org.

Brechner Gallery, Yiddish Book Center: Balka’s Lower East Side. Visiting exhibit captures the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, when hundreds of thousands of Jewish immigrants filled New York’s Lower East Side — a crowded neighborhood of pushcarts and open-air markets, tenement buildings and sweatshops, Yiddish theaters and street stickball games. The exhibit is culled from the Balka Collection at New York’s Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Museum. That collection of about 200 works was donated to the museum a decade ago by Sigmund Balka. Through March 13. 1021 West St., Amherst. (413) 256-4900, yiddishbookcenter.org.

Burnett Gallery, Jones Library: Landscape paintings and landscape-based abstractions by Athol artist Susan Paju. Through Dec. 31. Free. 43 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 835-0004, joneslibrary.org/burnett.

Clark Art Institute: Photography and Discovery. 45 works by American and European artists. Through Feb. 5 in the Eugene V. Thaw Gallery. Japanese Impressions. Color woodblock prints from the Rodbell family collection. Through April 2. $20 general; free for members, ages 18 and under, and students with valid ID. 225 South St., Williamstown. (413) 458-2303, clarkart.edu.

CX Silver Gallery: Cai Xi Retrospective 1980-2015. Artist was in the first generation of art students after universities in China reopened following The Cultural Revolution. Includes her portraits and landscapes of the 1980s, Edge series of the 1990s, and recent monumental portraits. Through March 2017. Currier Center, Putney School, 418 Houghton Brook Road, Putney, VT. (802) 257-7898, cxsilvergallery.com.

Cynthia-Reeves: A concise presentation of five Composition Red paintings by Beijing-based painter Lianghong Feng and works by American sculptor Eric Slayton. Through Jan. 15. Free. 1315 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams. (413) 346-4004, cynthia-reeves.com.

Daylily Art Gallery: Exhibit by noted local artist John Tomasetti, a member of the Deerfield Painting Group. Through Dec. 31. Free. 8A Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield. (413) 665-2913.

The Eric Carle Museum: The Golden Age to the Modern Era — The Michael and Esther Droller Collection. 40 years of artists from the Golden Age of Illustration from 1875 to World War I, including Randolph Caldecott, Walter Crane, and Kate Greenaway, as well as later but accomplished practitioners Frank Adams, L. Leslie Brooke, and W. Heath Robinson. The Drollers’ modern holdings, spanning the last quarter of the 20th century, comprise such luminaries as Barbra Cooney, Alice and Martin Provensen, and Maurice Sendak. Through Jan. 29. Brown Bear Turns 50. Published in 1967, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? had an immediate appeal to children and adults alike. Artwork from every page of the famous book is on display, as well as a selection of Carle’s collages from additional collaborations. Through Mar. 19. $9 adults; $6 students, teachers, seniors, and ages 18 and under; $22.50 family of two adults and two youth. 125 West Bay Road, Amherst. (413) 559-6300, carlemuseum.org.

Ferrin Contemporary: Poise — Peter Christian Johnson. Featuring his most recent ceramic sculpture, exploring the tension between acts of labor and collapse, between precision and failure. A meditation on entropy that uses Gothic cathedrals as a foil to examine the dichotomy of beauty and loss. Through Dec. 31. Free. 1315 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams. (413) 446-0614, ferrincontemporary.com.

Gallery A3: Small Wonders. Annual exhibit of small, affordable fine art. The show of over fifty works in painting, photography, collage, and mixed media make for a collection of small gems, identical in size but richly diverse in media, style and vision — sized for gift-giving and specially priced for the December holidays. Through Dec. 31. Free. 28 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 256-4250, gallerya3.com.

Gallery in the Woods: Leonard Ragouzeos — Without Refuge. Ten year retrospective collection includes large format ink on yupo paper exploring the faces, emotions, and objective symbols of war in our times. Through Dec. 31. Free. 145 Main St., Brattleboro. (802) 257-4777, galleryinthewoods.com.

Hampshire Council of Governments: Andrew Quient — Architectural Drawings. Notable Western Mass buildings in pencil and ink. Free. 99 Main St., Northampton. (631) 972-8508, andyquient@gmail.com.

Herrick Art Gallery, Wendell Free Library: Jack Sikes — Paintings from the Road. Exhibition of six oil paintings. Through Jan. 2. Free. 7 Wendell Depot Road, Wendell. (978) 544-3559, wendellmass.us.

Historic Deerfield: Natural Selections — Flora and the Arts. Explores, through more than 20 objects, how nature has inspired, impressed, and enlightened society long before the publication of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species in 1859. Through Feb. 12. $7. 84 Old Main St., Deerfield. (413) 774-5581, historic-deerfield.org.

Hope and Feathers Framing and Printing: 6th Annual Small Works Show. Featuring dozens of works by local artists, from photographs and paintings to illustrations and sculptures. All works cash-and-carry. Through Jan. 15. Free. 319 Main St., Amherst. (413) 835-0197, hopeandfeathersframing.com.

Hosmer Gallery, Forbes Library: Photography by Paul Hetzel and abstract expressionism by David Skillicorn. Through Dec. 29. Free. 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1013, forbeslibrary.org.

Invisible Fountain: Thirteen Years of Something. New showing of paintings by Luke J. Cavagnac. Through Feb. 10. Eastworks Suite 206, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton. (413) 896-8073, invisiblefountain.com, lukecavagnac@gmail.com.

Jewish Community of Amherst: Eclectic Perceptions. Fine art photography by Non Solosko. Through Jan. 31. Free. 742 Main St., Amherst. j-c-a.org.

Lyman Conservatory: Plant Adaptation Up Close — A Biological and Artistic Interpretation. The Earth’s diverse environments create many challenges for plant survival, and plants have evolved adaptations that allow them to thrive under hostile conditions. Through March 2017. Free. 16 College Lane, Northampton. (413) 585-2190, smith.edu/garden.

MASS MoCA: Alex da Corte — Free Roses. Heir to Pop artists of the 1960s, da Corte presents his first museum survey. Provocative, puzzling, and visually seductive, the neon-bright, exuberant works merge the languages of abstraction and modern design with banal, off-brand items, ranging from shampoo to soda to tchotchkes and household cleaning supplies. Through Jan. 15. Sarah Crowner — Beetle in the Leaves. Crowner’s practice, which includes ceramics, tile floors, sculptures, and theater curtains, centers around sewn paintings that she makes by stitching together sections of raw or painted canvas or linen. The hybrid paintings borrow from the language of collage, as well as quilting, with visible stitching functioning as both line and surface. Through Feb. 12. Explode Every Day — An Inquiry into the Phenomena of Wonder. Exhibition features both existing and new works by 23 international artists, each touching on certain facets of wonder, including the perceptual/ visionary, the technological/ scientific, the philosophical/ meditative, time/ cosmos, and illusion/ fear. Through Mar. 19. Nick Cave — Until. Installation by the iconic fabric sculptor, dancer, and performance artist — best known for his wearable fabric sculptures called Soundsuits — plays on the phrase “innocent until proven guilty,” or in this case “guilty until proven innocent,” addressing issues of gun violence, gun control policy, race relations, and gender politics in America today. Through early September 2017. $18 adults; $16 seniors and veterans; $12 students with ID; $8 kids 6-16; free for museum members (including MCLA and Williams College students with ID) and kids 5 and younger. 1040 MASS MoCA Way, North Adams. (413) 662-2111, massmoca.org.

Mosaic Cafe: Oil paintings by Jonathan Wilhelm. Through February 2017. 78 Masonic St., Northampton, (413) 539-3265, sirwilhelm99@gmail.com.

Nash Gallery: Contemporary Old World Humor. Easthampton artist Ken Gagne’s oil pastel drawings, conceived from model poses at the weekly figure drawing workshop at Eastworks and placed in old world settings combined with contemporary sensibilities and imagery. Through Jan. 9. Free. 40 Cottage St., Easthampton. (413) 529-9393, nashgalleryart.com.

Nina’s Nook: Wee the People. The oddest gallery space in Turners Falls presents little people, pets, and creatures. Come be stared at by dozens of tiny eyeballs in a ridiculously narrow store. Adopt a garden slug figurine, a Frida Kahlo doll, a felted Kibosh creature, a paper robot, or a flying death angel. Through Dec. 31. Free. 125-A Avenue A, Turners Falls. (413) 834-8800, ninastudio.net.

Oxbow Gallery: Work by B.Z. Reily in the main gallery; winter group show by Oxbow members in the back gallery. Through Dec. 31. 275 Pleasant St., Northampton. (413) 584-9203, oxbowgallery.org.

R. Michelson Galleries: Jeff Kern — Table of Content. Through Dec. 31. 27th Annual Children’s Illustration Celebration. All ages welcome. Through Jan. 15. Free. 132 Main St., Northampton. (413) 586-3964, rmichelson.com.

Salmon Falls Gallery: Sarah Holbrook — The Liquid Edge. Photographs of icebergs, glaciers, and sea, taken during travels to Greenland, Iceland, Svalbard, the Arctic ice cap, and Antarctica. Through Dec. 31. Painting Nature — Botanical Watercolors by Thayer Tomlinson. Studies in pattern and movement, in which each painting exhibits a balance of leaf lines, color, and the forms found in botanical subjects. Through Dec. 31. Free. 1 Ashfield Street, Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-9833, salmonfallsgallery.com.

Shelburne Arts Co-Op: Wintry Mix. A holiday group show by member artists. Through Jan. 23. Free. 26 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-9324, sac01370@gmail.com, shelburneartscoop.com.

Smith College Museum of Art: When in Rome — Prints and Photographs, 1550-1900. From sixteenth-century engravings to nineteenth-century photographs, the works in the exhibition document the changing face of Rome and its architecture using a variety of techniques and stylistic approaches. Through Dec. 30. $5 adults; $4 seniors 65 and older; free for members, college students, Five College employees and families, and ages 18 and under. 20 Elm St., Northampton. (413) 585-2760, smith.edu/artmuseum.

Springfield Museums: Annual Gingerbread Exhibit. One of the region’s best-loved traditions. Through Dec. 31. Icons of the Civil Rights Movement. Artist Pamela Chatterton-Purdy pays tribute to those who risked physical harm, imprisonment and death for the sake of freedom. Exhibit features 19 icons, including portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Emmett Till, Rosa Parks, Ralph David Abernathy, Julian Bond, Fannie Lou Hamer, Harry Belafonte, Jeffrey Brace, and State Representative Benjamin Swan. Through Feb. 26. Cats in Hats. Illustrations by the Western Massachusetts Illustrators Guild, featuring over 40 original works centered around the common theme of “cats in hats,” in honor of the famous work by Dr. Seuss. Artists including Diane deGroat, Ruth Sanderson, and Jane Yolen employ styles ranging from children’s books to fantasy art to editorial pieces and beyond. Through Apr. 30. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Samurai. Original graphic art from the popular comics series meets colorful Japanese woodblock prints depicting samurai warriors and 19th-century armor and swords used by actual samurai. Through May 14. $9.50-$18. 21 Edwards St., Springfield. (413) 263-6800, springfieldmuseums.org.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: The Tree. Photography exhibit by local artist Donna Gulow. Free. 300 Westgate Center Dr., Hadley. (413) 253-8303, jennifer_lapis@fws.gov.

W.E.B. Du Bois Library, UMass Amherst: Through The Photographer’s Eyes — The Diana Mara Henry Collection. 20th century photographer. Through Jan. 13. Free. 154 Hicks Way, Amherst. (413) 545-2784, dkovacs@library.umass.edu.

