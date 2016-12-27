VA52-happsMUSIC-2016

Thursday 12/29

Anchor House R&B Dance: A hot dance for cold nights of the season. With Ernest and Sylvia Johnson. 6:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Anchor House of Artists, 518 Pleasant St., Northampton. (413) 588-4337, anchorhouseartists.org.

Brewmaster’s Jazz: Thursdays, 7 p.m. Superb jazz played by the area’s hottest musicians with special guests every week. Includes fresh-brewed drinks and offerings from the Mothership Gourmet food truck. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

Frank Manzi: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

In Dulci Jubilo — Sweet Rejoicing: Early Baroque holiday music: 6 p.m. $10. Kellogg Music Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington. (413) 644-4400, simons-rock.edu.

Luke Baillargeon: Live Italian music. 6 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, logcabin-delaney.com.

Open Mic: Kevin Parry hosts. Thursdays. Sign-up 7 p.m. The Marina Restaurant, 28 Spring Tree Road, Brattleboro. (802) 257-7563, kevinparrymusic.com.

Ray Mason: 7 p.m. Free. Underdogs Lounge, 10 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 489-3183, underdogslounge.com.

Singer Songwriter Showcase: Presented by City Mosaic. 6 p.m. MassLive Building, 1350 Main St., Springfield. (413) 200-6024. jkiely@splotkin.com.

Friday 12/30

BRYAC Funk All Stars: 10 p.m. $10-$15. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. (860) 264-7610, archstreettavern.com.

Bunk: 8 p.m. The Basement, 21 Center St., Northampton.(413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

A Celebration of Brandenburgs — All Six Concertos: Berkshire Bach Ensemble performs. 7:30 p.m. $30-$45. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton. (413) 584-9032, aomtheatre.com.

CO2: 7 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, logcabin-delaney.com.

Enter the Haggis: Two shows, 7 and 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Friday Night Jazz: 7 p.m. Free. The Lounge VT, 4 High St., Brattleboro. (802) 380-9423, marti_bafu@hotmail.com.

Hart and Woody: 5 p.m. Free. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton. forthillbrewery.com.

New Year’s Balkan Dance Party: Orkestrar Banitsa plays traditional dance music on accordion, clarinet, tambura, and bass. No partner necessary. Bring clean indoor shoes. 7:30 p.m. $10. Unitarian Meetinghouse, 121 North Pleasant St., Amherst. (413) 549-6748, eva@amherstfolkdancing.org.

Outer Stylie / Shokazoba / Katie Shaw: 7 p.m. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

Rubblebucket: 9 p.m. $20-$30. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. (413) 650-2670, gatewaycityarts.com.

Saturday 12/31

Angry Johnny and the Killbillies: Rock band plays New Years Eve party. With light fare. 8 p.m. Free. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton. (413) 527-9847, thepulaskiclub.com.

Colorway: Three-piece rootsy pop rockers make their third First Night Northampton appearance. Two sets at 2 and 3 p.m. $8-$10; free for ages 2 and under. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. (413) 923-2800, signaturesoundspresents.com.

Dancing with the O-Tones: 9 p.m. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

Enter the Haggis: Two shows, 7 and 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Home Body / Carinae / Hot Dirt: New Years Eve bash with electric spirit-pop duo, psych rockers, and prog jammers — plus artist installations, special guests, and surprises. 8:30 p.m. $12. 21-plus. Root Cellar Bar, 10 Fiske Ave., Greenfield. (978) 673-8085, rootcellarbar.com.

Last Night Brattleboro Concert: Performances by Amidons, Keith Murphy, and Becky Tracy. 7 p.m. $10 adults; $5 ages 6-14; free for ages 6 and under. First Baptist Church, 190 Main St., Brattleboro. (802) 257-1006, amidonpeter@gmail.com.

Messiah Sing-Through: 52nd annual sing-through of the Christmas portion of The Messiah. Instrumentalists welcome. Some vocal scores available. Limited seating. 4 p.m. Free. Cummington Village Church, 32 Main St., Cummington. (413) 634-5320, cummingtonvillagechurch.org.

New Years Eve Dance Party: 9 p.m. Free. Underdogs Lounge, 10 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 489-3183, underdogslounge.com.

The O-Tones: Playing swing and Motown. With New Years Eve dinner, cash bar, and dance floor. 9 p.m. $60 entry includes meal and champagne toast. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

Ray Mason: 5 p.m. $10. A.P.E. Gallery, 126 Main St., Northampton. (413) 584-7327.

Rock N’ Roll Resort: 6 p.m. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

Rubblebucket: 9 p.m. $20-$30. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. (413) 650-2670, gatewaycityarts.com.

Scott on Top: 3 p.m. The Deck Bar, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. (413) 341-3161, platformsportsbar.com.

The Strange Ones’ Ball: New Years Eve concert with Bella’s Bartok and friends. 8 p.m. Pearl Street Nightclub, 10 Pearl St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Sugar Biscuit Revival: New Years Eve underground dance party. 10 p.m. Pearl Street Nightclub, 10 Pearl St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Sunday 1/1

Banish Misfortune: Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Sundays, 3 p.m. Free. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. (413) 586-4997, northamptonbrewery.com.

Joe Louis Walker: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

The Mary Jane Jones: Enjoy the jazzier side of this band as they share down-tempo originals and explore the classic American Songbook. Sundays at 7 p.m. Free. Sam’s Pizzeria and Cafe, 235 Main St., Northampton. (413) 587-2677, themjjones@gmail.com.

Wednesday 1/4

All Ages Open Mic: Hosted by F. Alex Johnson. Wednesdays. Sign-up by 6:45 p.m. Music from 7-10 p.m. Free. Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom, 36 Main St., Florence. (413) 268-7757, colorwaymusic.com, brewpractitioners.com.

Creacion Latin Big Band: 20-piece band plays son, salsa, cha cha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, and bolero styles. Featuring Casey O. 8 p.m. Free. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

