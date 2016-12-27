VA52-happsSTAGE-2016

Thursday 12/29

The Pied Piper of Hamelin: The town of Hamelin has a rat problem, and there’s only one person who can help! CactusHead Puppets brings this comedic, updated adaptation of the traditional folktale to life. Told with multiple puppetry styles, and plenty of dancing rats. Thursday and Friday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $5 general; $4.50 members. 125 West Bay Road, Amherst. (413) 559-6336, carlemuseum.org.

The Sound of Music: Three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien directs a lavish new production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals. Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which remains the most successful movie musical in cinematic history. Thursday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. $39-$74. Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts, 2 Southbridge St., Worcester. (877) 571-7469, thehanovertheatre.org.

The Superfantastic, Coolest, Remarkable After Holiday Holiday Show: A musically theatrical tribute to the artists, writers and composers that help Generations X, Y and Z de-stress. Showcasing seven talented young ladies singing show tunes and princess songs with holiday flair. The production uses music, theater, and dance to highlight a broad range of social issues. 7:30 p.m. Free. Westfield Womens Club, 28 Court St., Westfield. (413) 886-9191, badcat4@verizon.net.

Friday 12/30

The Pied Piper of Hamelin: See Thursday’s listing.

The Sound of Music: See Thursday’s listing.

Saturday 12/31

The Sound of Music: See Thursday’s listing.

Sunday 1/1

The Sound of Music: See Thursday’s listing.

