VA52-pickART-2016

In an era before we burrowed into our choice cable channels, American kids grew up watching cartoons on one of three network TV stations. From 1958 through the 1980s, most options on Saturday mornings were products of the Hanna-Barbera company — the creator of shows like The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Jonny Quest, Scooby-Doo, Super Friends, and The Smurfs. This winter, the Norman Rockwell Museum presents the country’s first exhibition on Hanna-Barbera, which explores how two businessmen reacted to a dying animation industry and revolutionized a new format for their product.

Hanna-Barbera — The Architects of Saturday Morning: Through May 29. $6-$18; free for ages 5 and under. Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Glendale Road, Stockbridge. (413) 298-4100, nrm.org.

— Hunter Styles

