VA52-pickMUSIC-2016

Rice, Rice, Baby

Who knew there were enough people in Warwick, MA (population 780) to start a great rock band? Rice proves the skeptics wrong. Formed at a house party in 2014, the group infuses Americana and jam music with rock sensibilities. It’s not too much of a stretch to compare them to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Talking Heads, and Fleetwood Mac — plus an added edge of fresh, devil-may-care attitude. We’re talking chill harmonies, ripping guitar jams, and a copious amount of energetic jumping around, all to creative covers and original songs written by bandleader Phil Simon over the last 25 years.

Rice — An American Band: With The Diamondstones. Friday at 10 p.m. $5 at the door. 21-plus. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., third floor, Northampton. (978) 544-5110, bishopsloungenoho.com.

— Hunter Styles

