A Respite from the Cold

There’s always a little bit of added electricity in the air when a Nor’easter is bearing down on New England and the snowflakes start to fly. The cold brings out a sense of camaraderie in people: us v. the snow. Sometimes the best thing to do is to find a cozy corner (like this one at The Roost in Northampton), nestle in with your work, a cup of coffee, and a view of the outside, and watch others bundled up in their winter parkas and snow boots brave the elements.

—Peter Vancini, pvancini@valleyadvocate.com

