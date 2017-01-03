If you’ve never checked out Craigslist’s Missed Connections section, you really should. Like all geographic designations on the forum, the Western Mass list is full of wistful near-meets and longing. Below is a compilation of “missed connection” items from craigslist.org. Entries include post date.

Greenfield Rite Aid Parking Lot — m4w

We made eyes a bunch. Hit me up l. Tell me something I was wearing or what car I was in so I know it’s you. Dec. 27, 2016

Cumberland farms ware — m4w (Ware)

Attractive redhead we chatted in line and kept making glances at each other while you were getting gas. love to get to know you better. let me know what kind of vehicle I was driving and let’s talk and become special friends. Dec. 7, 2016

Katie and Dan — m4mw (Springfield)

Was in contact with you about a threesome and lost touch. Get back to me if still interested … Jame. Dec. 26, 2016

Blue hair — m4w

Your beautiful, I can’t stop thinking about you. We got off the same floor. Hit me up with kind of tat you had on your left arm and right shoulder. Dec. 25, 2016

your truck — w4m (Southampton)

did you bite your lip at me this time? you’re bad. I’m sick of riding next to the wrong person looking into you in your truck. why can’t we take this to texting by now? I would change my situation in a second if I knew we could. I want you to forgive me for the past three years. everything on my fb is me talking to you … message request and I’ll know. send me your birthday… send me anything. Dec. 25, 2016

Charlie — m4m (wmass)

Charlie, we met a couple years back at the pub in springfield/ We made passionate sex in my truck. We exchanged phone numbers and then met at Mt. Tom in the woods. I want to see you again and hope you have a place to play. Too cold for woods. Dec. 25, 2016

Christmas Eve Day Walgreens Greenfield — m4w

Was shopping mid morning, you and I crossed paths a few times. You are older, wore a long brown sweater, and had tassels on your boots. Me, taller and you caught me looking a few times. Would love to have some fun if you see this. Reply with what I look like and maybe a pic of yourself! Dec. 25, 2016

Cost cutters — m4m (Agawam)

Jorge you are so hot!! Little eye contact today. Not sure if interested … would like to talk!! Dec. 24, 2016

Dear Son — w4m (413)

Merry Xmas to my son and grandson … sorry to hear that you inherited “the back.” glad you were able to spend time with your aunt before her unexpected passing. I am forever grateful that the other side of the family has always treated you better than the family who likes to create drama and hate among it’s very own members. love you always … Dec. 24, 2016

We met this summer — m4mw (Pittsfield)

We met this summer at your condo. We met on sls. We chatted for a little bit and the when she went upstairs you started on me and she came down in some sexy lingerie. I had a great time with you 2. I forget your names but remember what you did for a living. I remember you saying you had just gotten back on there and weren’t sure if you were going to stay. Would love to meet again. Hope you see this. Dec. 24, 2016

Cindy from Westfield? — m4w (Northampton)

We were both bad dancers. Maybe we could meet up for coffee or a drink sometime. Dec. 23, 2016

Great hair at Haymarket — m4w (Northampton)

Your hair looked wonderful, even after 2 weeks since getting it colored. I was waiting for a blind date and felt it would be unfair to ask for your number, but you seemed wonderful. Shall we try again? Dec. 23, 2016

kelly [name removed] — m4w (southwick)

Not sure on last name spelling. Last known to live on the lake in southwick ma. does anyone know her? If so and she is single plz contact me. Met her a few years ago working on Springfield and was married at the time but single now and wondering if we might have had something?! Jason. Dec. 23, 2016

Wheaton girls basketball — m4w (Pittsfield)

I really wish I could have gotten your name but there wasn’t much time and I was quite nervous haha but you were with your friend and you were in your basketball jacket. I don’t know if you felt the same but I figured I’d try anyway. Hopefully you see this but I’m not expecting it honestly if you do respond with a picture so I know it’s you? Dec. 23, 2016

JCPenney’s — m4w (Hadley)

I saw you at JC pennies today about 1:15. We chatted for about 10 minutes. I told you a story about what I did to my nephew and his hat. I would like to see you again. Dec. 22, 2016

Hadley liquors 44 cashier — m4w (Hadley)

I was at liquors 44 around 230 today. Me: tall guy with short brown hair and light grey hoody. You were the beautiful tall brunette. Couldn’t help smiling but couldn’t think of a reason to stay and talk. Just wanted to let you know how beautiful you are thanks for brightening my day! Dec. 22, 2016

Wal mart toy isle 1:30 thursday — m4w (Northampton)

We were both doing some last minute xmas shopping i assume. Me: mid 20s red jacket and facial hair … Tell me what you were wearing/appearance and maybe a little about you? Dec. 22, 2016

Target Holyoke Mall — m4w

You were a medium height thick beautiful black girl early 40s with a very pretty smile. Your hubby/BF was walking behind you nagging you like an ass. We made eye contact long before we approached each other and as you walked by you rolled your eyes because of his nonsense. I smiled at you and you gave me a gorgeous smile back.

I am 6′ white guy in jeans, work boots and a North Face.

We should have a coffee or a drink some time and talk.

Respond with a picture and the color North Face I had on. Dec. 22, 2016

Related Posts