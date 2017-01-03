VA01-pickART-2016

Watch Your ’Grammers

@igers413 is an online community of Western Mass Instagram users who gather regularly on their phones — and, somewhat less frequently, in person — for local events, challenges, and photo chats. #CHASINGLIGHT, the fourth installation of what has become a traveling exhibit, features a collection of photos from this community, shot with a variety of cameras ranging from an iPhone to a traditional film camera. Come out to enjoy these pics of fleeting moments and timeless landmarks alike – all captured within the 413.

#CHASINGLIGHT: Through Jan. 9. City Hall Gallery,212 Main St., second floor, Northampton. northamptona.gov.

— Hunter Styles

