Karaoke, Anyone?

Man with disco ball head. Music inspires concept

Take the Stage

Now that all the big holiday celebrations and events are in the past, it’s time to get back to regular old life. Do it in style by hitting a karaoke night somewhere in the Valley. There are plenty of bars known for their customer caterwauling: Mingle’s Lounge in West Springfield; Doc’s Place in Chicopee; Gohyang Singing Rooms in Hadley; Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee; The Still Bar and Grill in Agawam; World War II Club in Northampton; and the Brattleboro Eagles Club. Put your pride aside and just enjoy the thrill of being loud and musical in front of people, if only for one song. If you’re having trouble deciding what to sing, here’s some help, the best karaoke songs ever: “Billie Jean” by MJ, “The Boy is Mine” by Brandy and Monica, “Hard to Handle” by Otis Redding, “We are Never Ever Getting Back Together” by T. Swift, and the reason karaoke was invented: “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey. Welcome 2017 with a song … and a few cocktails.

— Kristin Palpini, kpalpini@valleyadvocate.com

