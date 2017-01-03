Saturday Music: Christine Ohlman at NextStage

Blue-eyed Rock ’n’ Soul

The higher the hair, the closer to God, honey. So you know Christine Ohlman, the Beehive Queen, is tight with The Man Upstairs — and you can hear it in her soulful rock. Ohlman, whom you may recognize from her years as a vocalist in the Saturday Night Live Band, is hitting up Putney with Rebel Montez for a dance party at Next Stage. The concert is a showcase for the theater, which recently installed an improved and expanded dance floor and lighting.

Christine “Beehive Queen” Ohlman and Rebel Montez: Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill Road, Putney, VT. (802) 387-0102. nextstagearts.org.

— Kristin Palpini

