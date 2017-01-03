Saturday Music: Christine Ohlman at NextStage

By

Blue-eyed Rock ’n’ Soul

The higher the hair, the closer to God, honey. So you know Christine Ohlman, the Beehive Queen, is tight with The Man Upstairs — and you can hear it in her soulful rock. Ohlman, whom you may recognize from her years as a vocalist in the Saturday Night Live Band, is hitting up Putney with Rebel Montez for a dance party at Next Stage. The concert is a showcase for the theater, which recently installed an improved and expanded dance floor and lighting.

Christine “Beehive Queen” Ohlman and Rebel Montez: Saturday, Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. $18-$20. Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill Road, Putney, VT. (802) 387-0102. nextstagearts.org.

— Kristin Palpini

The Valley Advocate
Kristin Palpini

Author: Kristin Palpini

Editor of the Valley Advocate

Share This Post On

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest stories and posts from the Advocate. 


You have Successfully Subscribed!