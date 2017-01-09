Music Pick: Hothfest at Max Cap

Bone Chilling Metal

Turn those cold winter blues into face-melting metal this weekend at the 3rd Annual Hothfest! Two full days of killer lineups featuring local bands scattered throughout touring bands. “When death metal takes over New England!” says the man behind it all: organizer and Disguise the Curse drummer Jamie Cross. DTC are slated to play midday Sunday. Among the almost 30 bands scheduled to perform are Splattered Entrails, Burial, Artificial Brain, Cognitive, Internal Bleeding, Maniacal Violator (coolest band name ever), Boarcorpse, Begat the Nephilm, Grzelakurse, Cyperna (I’ve had their EP in my car stereo since I got it a couple months back), and many more. For a full list of bands and the scheduled time slots go to the Facebook event page for Hothfest 2017.

Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.; doors at noon. $20 a day, or pay $20 on Saturday and then Sunday is free! 21-plus. Maximum Capacity, 116 School St., Chicopee.

— Jennifer Levesque

Related Posts