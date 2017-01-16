Thursday: The Prozacs Play Their Final Show

Off The Prozacs

This poppy punk band from Westfield is calling it quits after more than a decade of making music. The band’s last show is Thursday at the 13th Floor Lounge in Florence. Say farewell to the band that rocked you with their three albums and multiple minis. I hope they play “Dancing Larry.” Band fans may think this all sounds a bit familiar… Yeah, The Prozacs quit in 2014, but they were back making noise again in 2015. This time, will we be as lucky?

The Prozacs Final Show, Sparkeater, Sham Life: 8 p.m. $5. 13th Floor Music Lounge, 99 Main St., Florence. promotorhead@yahoo.com.

— Kristin Palpini

