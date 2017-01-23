VA04-happsETC-2017

Thursday 1/26

Brown Bag Lunch with Police Chief Scott Liningstone: Noon. Part of the League of Women Voters’ series How a Small Town Makes Big Things Happen. Free. Police Station Community Room, 111 Main St., Amherst. (413) 549-3622, trishfarr45@gmail.com.

Create and Curate: Become a curator for the night as you cast your vote for the Mead’s next acquisition. Presentations by student participants, with refreshments and crafts. 7 p.m. Free. Mead Art Museum, 41 Quadrangle Dr., Amherst. (413) 542-2295, esmith@amherst.edu.

EFT Tapping for Teens: 3:30 p.m. Lyme Disease Resource Center, 243 King St., Northampton.

English Conversation Practice: 6:30 p.m. Tilton Library, 75 N. Main St., South Deerfield. (413) 665-4683, tiltonlibrary.org.

Healing Anxiety Book Launch Party: 6 p.m. Free. Booklink Booksellers, Thornes Marketplace, 150 Main St., Northampton. (413) 213-0303, leta@bornperfectink.com.

Inner Strength and Peace During Changing Times: Savor the beauty of St. John’s sanctuary in this pew yoga class. No mat necessary. 5 p.m. $11. Register by phone. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Elm St., Northampton. (845) 866-7822, radiantyoga.ny@gmail.com.

Meditation and Journaling: 1:15-2:30 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

NAMI Connections Peer-to-Peer Support Group: Supporting adults living with mental health challenges, using a dynamic, informed, compassionate approach. 6 p.m. Free. Easthampton Congregational Church, 112 Main St., Easthampton. (413) 923-8481, ellengroupinfo@gmail.com.

South Hadley Book Group Discussion: Books of the month: The House on Mango Street and Have You Seen Marie? by Sandra Cisneros. Copies of the novels available upon request at the library. 6:30 p.m. Free. Gaylord Library, 47 College St., South Hadley. (413) 538-5047, gaylordlibrary.org.

Trivia Night: 7:30 p.m. Free. Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom, 36 Main St., Florence. (413) 584-2444, brewpractitioners.com.

What are Air Source Heat Pumps?: Free workshop with Jamie Overby, Center for EcoTechnology. 7-9 p.m. Register by phone. Hitchcock Center for the Environment, 845 West St., Amherst. (413) 256-6006.

Friday 1/27

Discussion with State Representative Solomon Goldstein-Rose: Representative for the 3rd Hampshire District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Pizza served. 4 p.m. Free. Amherst Community Connections, 121 North Pleasant St., Amherst. (510) 290 6743, kyrasimpsonacc@gmail.com.

Emily Dickinson International Society Poetry Conversation: Noon. Jones Library, 43 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 259-3223, joneslibrary.org.

Friday Night Dance Party: 7 p.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton. thepulaskiclub.com.

It Takes a Village: Free, confidential drop-in circle for mothers of infants and young children. Led by facilitators trained in peer support. Expectant mothers also welcome. Free childcare available for children up to age five. Refreshments served. 10 a.m. Free. St. John’s Corner House, 469 Main St., Ashfield. (413) 650-3640, hilltownvillage.org.

Saturday 1/28

Amherst Railway Society Railroad Hobby Show: Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern States Exposition, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. easternstatesexposition.com/events.

Annual Robert Burns Dinner: 5-9:30 p.m. $65. The Deerfield Inn, 81 Old Main St., Deerfield. historic-deerfield.org.

Birds and Books: View rare local natural history books with a librarian, walk the land with an experienced birder, and try your hand at nature writing and illustration. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. RSVP requested. Bullitt Reservation, 332 Bullitt Road, Ashfield. (413) 628-4485, hltoutreach@thetrustees.org.

BPRD Roleplaying Game: 1-4 p.m. Comics N’ More, 31 Union St., Easthampton. (413) 529-0800.

Conversation with Todd Oldham: 2-3 p.m. $30. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. (508) 799-4406, worcesterart.org.

The Craft of Modern Floral Design: Floral demonstration, lunch, and tour: 10:30 a.m. to noon. $35. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. (508) 799-4406, worcesterart.org.

Dr. MLK Jr. Legacy Symposium — Moving Toward Collective Liberation: 1:30-3 p.m. 103 Converse Hall, Amherst College. amherst.edu.

Forbes Library Tour: 2-3 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Habitat for Humanity Homeowner Info Session: Applications now available for single family home to be built in Greenfield. 10 a.m. Free. Greenfield Public Library, 402 Main St., Greenfield. (413) 586-5430, info@pvhabitat.org.

LGBTQ+ Empowerment Self-Protection and Community Safety Workshop: For teens and adults. Open to all. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $10-$15 sliding scale. Lotus Peace Arts at VWMA, One Cottage St. #319, Easthampton. (413) 320-3248, vwmahavps@gmail.com.

MA.ASH Monthly Meeting: Attorney Dan Blinn speaks on stoicism and epicureanism. 2 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Northampton Winter Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. SNAP accepted and doubled up to $10. Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School, 80 Locust St., Northampton. (860) 481-9807, nohowintermarket@gmail.com.

Stepping Out for Autism Gala: All proceeds from the 1960s-themed event benefit Autism Connections. 6-11 p.m. $60. The Log Cabin, 500 Easthampton Road, Holyoke. (413) 529-2428, joanne.lucey@pathlightgroup.org.

Sunderland Short Story Readings: Featuring local actors reading short stories to a live audience. A“story hour for grown-ups.” 3-4 p.m. Free. Sunderland Public Library, 20 School St., Sunderland. (413) 665-2642, sunderlandpubliclibrary.org.

Super Cereal Saturdays: Unlimited arcade games, cereal buffet, and classic cartoons. Weekly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 adults; $8 for kids 12 and under. The Quarters, 8 Railroad St., Hadley. hadleyquarters@gmail.com.

Trivia Night — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County: 7-10 p.m. St. Kaziemerz Society, 197 Avenue A, Turners Falls.

Western MA Humanists: 2-4 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Sunday 1/29

Active Citizens Book Group: Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right by Arlie Russell Hochschild. 4 p.m. Free. Odyssey Bookshop, Village Commons, South Hadley. (413) 534-7307, odysseybks.com.

Amherst Railway Society Railroad Hobby Show: See Saturday’s listing.

Reading: Norma Sims Roche and Laurie Sanders read from their recent writings. Part of the Gallery of Readers series. 4-5:30 p.m. Free. Neilson Library, Smith College, Northampton. (413) 584-7080, caroledelstein@galleryofreaders.org.

Thomas Paine Birthday Program: Celebrate Thomas Paine’s birthday, see the new film To Begin the World Over Again: The Life of Thomas Paine, and eat birthday cake. 2-4 p.m. Free. Jones Library, 43 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 259-3223, joneslibrary.org.

Monday 1/30

Dharma Gentle Yoga: 9:30-10:45 a.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Invest to Win: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Low Income Housing Workshop: Led by Kate Shapiro. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Amherst Community Connections, 121 N Pleasant St., Amherst. accinamherst@gmail.com.

Qigong: Led by Dvora Eisenstein, a student of Master Yang Jwing-Ming for 30 years. Mindful light exercise that focuses on calming the mind, improving balance, and enhancing health. Participants are guided through slow movements, breathing techniques, and focused intention. Suitable for all levels of ability and age. Drop-ins welcome. 10 a.m. Free. Sunderland Public Library, 20 School St., Sunderland. (413) 665-2642, sunderlandpubliclibrary.org.

The Quarters Trivia Night: Teams of up to six compete for cash prizes. Check Facebook for weekly theme details. 8-10:30 p.m. $5 per person. The Quarters, 8 Railroad St., Hadley. hadleyquarters@gmail.com.

Sunderland Knitting Circle: All levels welcome; no experience needed. Mondays 10 a.m. to noon. Free. Sunderland Public Library, 20 School St., Sunderland. (413) 665-2642, sunderlandpubliclibrary.org.

Tuesday 1/31

Drop-In Computer Help: 2-4 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

It All Starts at Home — What YOU Can Do for the Climate: Free workshop with Sally Pick, SJP Environmental Consulting. Register by phone. 7-8:30 p.m. Hitchcock Center for the Environment, 845 West St., Amherst. (413) 256-6006.

MotherWoman Support Group: Free drop-in support group for pregnant women and mothers up to one year postpartum. Free snacks, parking, and childcare for toddlers and children up to 4 years old. On bus route. 10-11:30 a.m. weekly. Criterion Child Enrichment Center, 228 King St., Northampton. (413) 587-1471, earlychildhood@northampton-k12.us.

Music Talks — Caroline Shaw: Grammy-winning composer and musician joins Smith College musicologist Micaela Baranello for a wide-ranging conversation about life in music. 5 p.m. Free. Earle Recital Hall, Sage Hall, 144 Green St., Smith College, Northampton. (413) 585-2190, mhobbes@smith.edu.

Northampton Bridge Club: Weekly duplicate bridge games. All welcome. 7-10:30 p.m. $7-$8; first time free. Hadley Farms Meeting House, 41 Russell St. on Rte. 9, Hadley. (413) 727-8639, phgalaski@gmail.com.

Northampton Poetry Open Mic: Followed by poetry slam. 8 p.m. World War II Club, 50 Conz St., Northampton. northamptonpoetry.com.

Soul Centered Healing: For emotional and mental health. Open group to deepen awareness to the higher self and develop a greater capacity for harmony, peace and joy. 6-7 p.m. Free. Wellspring, 104 Russell St., Hadley. (413) 687-7748, insacredlife@yahoo.com.

Southampton Book Club: Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple. 1 p.m. Edwards Library, 30 East St., Southampton. (413) 527-9480, southamptonlibrary.org.

Tuesdays at Noon Book Discussion Group: Making Sense of God — An Invitation to the Skeptical by Timothy Keller. Books available. Noon. St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church, 128 Main St., Easthampton. stphilipseasthampton.org.

Unlimited Token Tuesdays: Unlimited arcade games for just $5. All ages. Weekly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Quarters, 8 Railroad St., Hadley. hadleyquarters@gmail.com.

Wednesday 2/1

Creating a Safe Mind Space: Join IPV teacher Kim Weeber for an open meditation sitting and dharma talk. No experience necessary. All are welcome. 7-8:30 p.m. $7-25 suggested donation. Insight Meditation Center of Pioneer Valley, 116 Pleasant St., Ste. 242, Easthampton. jgenet@insightpv.org.

Drop-in Chess: 1-3 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Enduring Love — Romance Novels and What Makes Them Popular: With romance writer Barbara Wallace. 6-8 p.m. Free. Greenfield Public Library, 402 Main St., Greenfield. (413) 772-1544, greenfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Forbes Library Science Fiction and Fantasy Club: Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman. 7 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Free Cooking Classes: 5:30-7:30 p.m. First Universalist Church, 31 North Main St., Orange.

Literature and Poetry of Brazil: Discussion with Pamela Petro, Marguerite Harrison, Malcolm McNee’, and Ellen Dore Watson. Part of the series “The Modern Real and Surreal: Writers and Artists on Our Age.” 7 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Readers Choice: Join us the first Wednesday of every month for this book discussion. 10-11 a.m. Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield. northfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Retirement Managing and Planning: Free workshop with Eagle Strategies financial advisor Chris Cloutier on preparing for and managing retirement. 6:30 p.m. Free. Gaylord Library, 47 College St., South Hadley. (413) 538-5047, gaylordlibrary.org.

Speakeasy Toastmasters: 7 p.m. Free. Elaine Center, 20 N. Maple St., Hadley. (413) 584-5057.

Tong Ren: Energy healing class combines western knowledge of anatomy and physiology with the ancient principle of “Chi” to create a powerful new healing modality. Noon. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 570-3367, kahadden@aol.com.

The Writing Room: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Yoga Class: Slow flow, mindful Buddhist-inspired yoga practice. Some experience helpful. Modifications and props available. Please bring mat. 5:30-6:30 p.m. $5-$10 donation. Pioneer Valley Shambhala Center, 191 Main St., 3rd floor, Northampton. (413) 585-9848, digenti@gmail.com.

Related Posts