VA04-happsMUSIC-2017

Thursday 1/26

Brewmaster’s Jazz: Weekly at 7 p.m. Superb jazz played by the area’s hottest musicians with special guests every week. Includes fresh-brewed drinks and offerings from the Mothership Gourmet food truck. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

Exploratory Devices: Click Workspace’s new music series begins with a double-bill featuring George Langford (Javelin) and 3rdness by Noam Schatz. 7-9 p.m. $10. Click Workspace, 9 1/2 Market St., Northampton. (413) 570-0040, @clickworkspace.org.

Faculty Jazz Concert: 7:30 p.m. $3. 300 Massachusetts Ave., UMass Amherst. umass.edu/events.

Joan Shelley: 7 p.m. Free. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Luke Baillargeon: Live Italian music. 6 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, logcabin-delaney.com.

Old Salt Union / Twisted Pine: 7 p.m. $12. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. (413) 923-2800, signaturesoundspresents.com.

Open Mic: Kevin Parry hosts. Thursdays. Sign-up 7 p.m. The Marina Restaurant, 28 Spring Tree Road, Brattleboro. (802) 257-7563, kevinparrymusic.com.

Spunk N’ Sass: 5 p.m. Free. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton. forthillbrewery.com.

UMass Faculty Jazz Concert: With Jeff Holmes (piano/trumpet), Felipe Salles (sax), Catherine Jensen-Hole (vocal), Fumi Tomita (bass), Thomas Giampietro (drums), and Bob Ferrier (guitar). 7:30 p.m. $10 general; $5 seniors, students, and youth under 18; $3 UMass. Bezanson Recital Hall, 151 Presidents Dr., UMass Amherst. (413) 545-2511, fac.umass.edu.

Friday 1/27

Acoustic Rick: 7 p.m. Free. Glendale Grill, 65 Glendale St., Easthampton. glendalegrill65.com/events.

DPR / Total Collision: 9 p.m. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

An Evening with Hersey, Pappalardo, and Ballard: Ben Hersey will read from his first novel The Autograph of Steve Industry, joined by author Tom Pappalardo and musician Ellerie Ballard. 7 p.m. Free. White Square Books, 86 Cottage St., Easthampton. (413) 203-1717, whitesquarebooks@gmail.com.

Frank Serafino: 7 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, logcabin-delaney.com.

Friday Night Jazz: 7 p.m. Free. The Lounge VT, 4 High St., Brattleboro. (802) 380-9423, marti_bafu@hotmail.com.

Get The Led Out — The American Led Zeppelin: 8 p.m. $27.50-$37.50. Calvin Theatre, 19 King St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Graviton / One Ton Tommy Gun / Angor / Shred of Salvation: 9 p.m. $10 for ages 18-20; $10 for ages 21 and up. 13th Floor Music Lounge, 99 Main St., Florence. promotorhead@yahoo.com.

Old Country Road: Bluegrass concert: 7 p.m. $5-$10. Families admitted for $25 total. Faith United Methodist Church, 191 Montcalm St., Chicopee. (413) 533-6093, chicopeeumc.org.

Patty Carpenter: With Draa Hobbs on guitar and George Kaye on bass. 8 p.m. Free. Underdogs Lounge, 10 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 489-3183, underdogslounge@gmail.com.

People’s Music Network Winter Gathering Concert: Ten acts over three days, including Moonlight & Morningstar, Tem Blessed, and Amandla. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7:30-10 p.m. $10-$25. Greenfield Middle School, 195 Federal St., Greenfield. (413) 658-5374, peoplesmusic.org.

Ray Mason: 5 p.m. Free. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton. forthillbrewery.com.

Teddy Midnight / The Mushroom Cloud: 10 p.m. $7-$10. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. (860) 264-7610, archstreettavern.com.

Tom Rush: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Triple Creek Coffeehouse Open-Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Palmer Historical and Cultural Center, 2072 Main St., Three Rivers. (413) 289-9295, palmerhcc.org.

ZZYZX Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Free. 300 Massachusetts Ave., UMass Amherst. umass.edu/events.

Saturday 1/28

Active Bird Community: 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt: Two veteran singer-songwriters join forces. 8 p.m. $49.50-$65.50. Calvin Theatre, 19 King St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

CO2: Live music duo. 7 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, logcabin-delaney.com.

Frank Serafino: 7 p.m. Free. Glendale Grill, 65 Glendale St., Easthampton. glendalegrill65.com/events.

Ghost of Paul Revere: Part of the Basement Music Series. 7-11 p.m. $22. Masonic Hall, 504 Main St., Bennington. (802) 442-5935, msbenningtonvt@gmail.com.

Heather Pearson Trio: 7:30-9:30 p.m. $17. The Sounding Board Coffeehouse, 433 Fern St., West Hartford. (860) 770-3001, soundingboardcoffeehouse.org.

Katherine First and Kitchen Party: 8-10 p.m. Free. Underdogs Lounge, 10 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 489-3183, underdogslounge@gmail.com.

Lovely and Lyrical — Music to Soothe and Inspire: “Midwinter Songs” by Lauridsen, “Our Flawed Garden” by Marlor, as well as Brahms, Bruckner, Gjeilo, and Williams. 7:30-9 p.m. Free; donation suggested. Wessley United Methodist Church, 98 North Maple St., Hadley. (413) 584-1948, s-jbrown@crocker.com.

Mark Nomad: Blues, funk, and beyond. 8 p.m. Free. Luthier’s Co-Op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. (413) 527-6627, luthiers-coop.com.

The New England Jazz Trio Series: 5 p.m. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

The Nightingale Awakens — a Songs and Serenades Concert: Libby Maxey (soprano) and Graham Christian (piano) perform works by Mendelssohn, Hensel, Donizetti, Rorem, Delage, Howells, Schubert, and Chopin. 11 a.m. Free. Pelham Library, 2 South Valley Road, Pelham. (413) 253-0657, library.pelham@gmail.com.

Orb Mellon Trio: 3 p.m. Free. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton. forthillbrewery.com.

People’s Music Network Winter Gathering Concert: See Friday’s listing.

The Snaz: Release of their third CD, Sensitive Man. 8-11:30 p.m. $5. Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro. moe@sover.net.

Soultree Dub Night: Featuring Jeff Bujak. 9 p.m. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

Spiritual Rez: Eclectic high-energy reggae with an edgy contemporary pop polish. 9 p.m. $12 advance; $15 door. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. (413) 650-2670, gatewaycityarts.com.

Steal Your Funk: Featuring members of Deep Banana Blackout and The Breakfast. 10 p.m. $7-$10. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. (860) 264-7610, archstreettavern.com.

SUSTO: 7 p.m. $10. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. (413) 923-2800, signaturesoundspresents.com.

Tracy Grammer: 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Greenfield Public Library, 402 Main St., Greenfield. (413) 772-1544, greenfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Sunday 1/29

The Addis Revolution Grammy Nomination Party: 4-7 p.m. Free. Luthier’s Co-Op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. (413) 527-6627, luthiers-coop.com.

Banish Misfortune: Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Sundays, 3 p.m. Free. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. (413) 586-4997, northamptonbrewery.com.

Bruce Mandel: 3 p.m. Free. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Road, Easthampton. forthillbrewery.com.

Claire Arenius’ Jazz On the Mothership: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Edith & Bennett and the Gawler Family Band / Farm Holler: Part of the Parlor Sessions series. 7 p.m. $8-$12. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton. (413) 923-2800, signaturesoundspresents.com.

Faculty Concert — Elizabeth Chang, Violin: With guest pianist Steven Beck performing works by Hindemith, Kirchner, Dohnanyi, and Suk. 7:30 p.m. $3. 300 Massachusetts Ave., UMass Amherst. umass.edu/events.

Imagining the Americas: Katie Lansdale (violin), Judith Gordon (piano), and Aaron Copland (violin), plays works by Alberto Ginastera, Aaron Jay Kernis, and Astor Piazzolla. Presented by Sage Chamber Music Society. 3-5 p.m. Free. Sweeney Concert Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. (413) 585-3222, artsinfo@smith.edu.

Jazz on Sundays: Featuring local musicians. 7 p.m. Free. Underdogs Lounge, 10 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 489-3183, underdogslounge.com.

Lovely and Lyrical — Music to Soothe and Inspire: Concert by Da Camera Singers. Music by Lauridsen, Marlor, Brahms, Bruckner, Gjeilo, Vaughan Williams, and Forrest. 3-4:30 p.m. Free; donation suggested. Rhodes Arts Center, Northfield Mount Hermon School, Gill. (413) 584-1948, s-jbrown@crocker.com.

The Mary Jane Jones: Enjoy the jazzier side of this band as they share down-tempo originals and explore the classic American Songbook. Sundays at 7 p.m. Free. Sam’s Pizzeria and Cafe, 235 Main St., Northampton. (413) 587-2677, themjjones@gmail.com.

People’s Music Network Winter Gathering Concert: See Friday’s listing.

Time Was: Featuring Howard “H.B.” Hall, Sharon “The Nightingale” Jacobson-Deragon, and Marty “Sweet Voice” Batt. Presented by Rotunda Rhythms. 2-3 p.m. Free. All ages. Central Library, 220 State St., Springfield. (413) 263-6828, springfieldlibrary.org.

Ukulele Strum Along: Come play music. Bring your own, or borrow one of ours. Sign-up required to borrow a ukulele. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Jones Library, 43 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 259-3223, joneslibrary.org.

Tuesday 1/31

Northampton Jazz Workshop: Boston-based vibraphonist Rich Greenblatt as guest soloist with the Green Street Trio. Concert set followed by an open jam session. 7:30 p.m. Free. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

Wednesday 2/1

All Ages Open Mic: Hosted by F. Alex Johnson. Wednesdays. Sign-up by 6:45 p.m. Music from 7-10 p.m. Free. Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom, 36 Main St., Florence. (413) 268-7757, colorwaymusic.com, brewpractitioners.com.

BOO-YAH!: Featuring members of West End Blend and more. 9 p.m. Free. Arch Street Tavern, 85 Arch St., Hartford. (860) 264-7610, archstreettavern.com.

Creacion Latin Big Band: 20-piece band plays son, salsa, cha cha, boogaloo, merengue, cumbia, and bolero styles. Featuring Casey O. 8 p.m. Free. The Arts Block, 289 Main St, Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

Joe Purdy: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton. (413) 586-8686, iheg.com.

Noah Lis: 6 p.m. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. (413) 532-1800, logcabin-delaney.com.

Paradise Wind Quartet: Music by Malcolm Arnold and Gordon Jacob, performed by Ellen Redman (flute), Kirsten Lipkens (oboe), Lynn Sussman (clarinet), and Rebecca Eldredge (bassoon). 12:30 p.m. Free. Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College, Northampton. smith.edu/events.

Zack and Kate: Zack Danziger and Kate Nicolaou play all sorts of fun music and originals. 5-8 p.m. Free. Bertucci’s, 51 E Pleasant St., Amherst. (413) 454-2002, zack@zackdanziger.com.

Related Posts