WMW: Photos from the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

My impression of the Women’s March in D.C. was one of amazement, relief, and hope. At first, the prospect of joining the march was intimidating. I was unsure of my safety, of how the opposition would react toward the protest. We arrived at the rally site early Saturday morning. It was already packed. People filled the streets and kept on coming. My joy and excitement grew as the crowd surged. My worries subsided. I realized that we were part of a huge, historic, and powerful resistance to our new president’s vision for our country.

I felt fortunate to be taking photos. It gave me the opportunity to talk to people. I met grandmas, babies, people from D.C., Arkansas, Florida and Guam. I was inspired by their kindness, humor, and passion (and their creative signs). The day filled me with hope. It was an incredible feeling to be surrounded by hundreds of thousands of people willing to take a risk and stand up for what they believe in.

— Amanda Herman, Florence, MA

