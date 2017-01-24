Staff Picks: Addis Revolution, Blue Devil Bluez, and Metal Shenanigans

Metal Shenanigans at Shenanigans • Friday

Once a month, Shenanigans in Westfield hosts a free metal night. A night full of metal, with a bar in earshot of the stage? Sign me up. But hey, since there is no cover charge, bring some extra cash in case you wanna buy merch off the bands in a show of support. VRSA, Adult Cartoons, Before I Turn, Ellipses and The Epitome are kicking off 2017. 21+; bands start at 8 p.m. 154 Elm St., Westfield. — Jennifer Levesque

Blue Devil Bluez at the Waterfront • Saturday

Blue Devil Bluez formed in Western Mass in 2010, and these five fun guys play a blend of blues, rock, Motown, originals, ballads, and boogie, plus blues-y versions of some classic rock favorites. If you like your blues with a rock edge — a “tasty rockin’ blues gumbo,” if you will — then Saturday’s show should prove suitably funky, soulful, and smooth. 9:30 p.m. 920 Main St., Holyoke. (413) 538-4968. — Kristin Palpini

Addis Revolution at Luthier’s Co-op • Sunday

Addis Revolution plays an addicting fusion of reggae, pop, rock, and Latin music. Now they’ve been placed on the ballot for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in three categories (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album). Come celebrate with the band at a special live show! 4-7 p.m. Free. 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. (413) 527-6627, luthiers-coop.com. — Hunter Styles

