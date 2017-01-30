Feb. 9: Stand-Up Comic Eugene Mirman Plays Turners Falls

Beyond the Burger

If you knew only that Eugene Boris Mirman was born in the Soviet Union in the mid 1970s, you might be skeptical of the quality of his stand-up comedy. If you knew Mirman only from the animated FOX show Bob’s Burgers, where he portrays an 11-year-old boy who plays a keyboard that makes fart noises, you might be very skeptical of the quality of his stand-up comedy. Thankfully, Mirman — who spent most of his childhood in Lexington, then attended Hampshire College — has long been considered one of the most respected comics on the American circuit. Here are a few reasons to attend his headlining show at the Shea this coming week: He was named Best New York City Comedian by the Village Voice, one of Time Out New York’s 50 Funniest, and one of the 10 best comedians of the last decade by Paste Magazine. His latest comedy special is available on Netflix, he’s had two comedy specials on Comedy Central, he hosts an annual comedy festival in Brooklyn, and his fifth comedy album I’m Sorry (You’re Welcome) is out now. He’s appeared on Archer, Inside Amy Schumer, and Flight of the Conchords. In 2011, he played a fertility clown on The Colbert Report (it was weird). He likes doing stand-up in theaters and music clubs, and he occasionally performs as an opener for rock bands (this has confused more than a few Modest Mouse fans over the years). He’s a big science nerd, having frequently co-hosted the podcast StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Oh, and that Emmy Award-winning show, Bob’s Burgers? It’s hilarious, even for the fart-averse.

Eugene Mirman Live: With special guest Maeve Higgins. Thursday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. $20. The Shea Theater Arts Center, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls. sheatheater.org.

— Hunter Styles, htyles@valleyadvocate.com

