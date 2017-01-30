va05-etchapps-2017

Thursday 2/2

Brown Bag Lunch with Fire Chief Walter “Tim” Nelson: Noon. Free. North Fire Station Community Room, East Pleasant Street, Amherst. (413) 549-3622, trishfarr45@gmail.com.

Emancipating the Past — Kara Walker’s Tales of Slavery and Power: 4:30 p.m. Free. University Museum of Contemporary Art, Fine Arts Center, UMass Amherst.

Environmental Awareness Group — Draqm On (film): 6:30 p.m. Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield.

Global Salon — Reese Erlich: 4:30 p.m. Smith College, Lewis Global Studies Center Lounge and Library, Wright Hall, 127; 10 Elm St., Northampton.

Inner Strength and Peace During Changing Times: 5 p.m. $11. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Elm St., Northampton. (845) 866-7822, radiantyoga.ny@gmail.com.

Kimchi Power — Transnational Discovery of Food and Identity in Contemporary Korean Media: 4:30 p.m. Free. TV Lounge, Campus Center, 100 Elm St., Northampton. (413) 548-4128, mhobbes@smith.edu.

Meditation and Journaling: 1:15 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton.

Mystery Book Discussion — The Tenderness of Wolves by Stef Penney: 6:30 p.m. Tilton Library, 75 N. Main St., South Deerfield.

Reception — Susan Valentine: Keeping Our Heads Above Water. 5 p.m. Hope & Feathers Framing and Printing, 319 Main St., Amherst.

Springfield Museums Culture and Cocktails: Indulgence — An Evening of Wine and Chocolate. 5-8 p.m. $5-$15. Michele and Donald D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts.Springfield Museums, 21 Edwards St., Springfield.

Workshop on Business Basics: 9 a.m. Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, 395 Main St., Greenfield.

Friday 2/3

Gaylord Library South Hadley Wine Down First Friday: 5 p.m. Gaylord Library, 47 College St., South Hadley. (413) 538-5047.

Greenfield Annual Winter Carnival: Downtown Greenfield will hold its 95th annual Winter Carnival Friday-Sunday at various times and locations throughout the city. Here are some of the featured events: Ice sculpture walk, fireworks, warming fire, sleigh rides, sleigh bell run, breakfast with Olaf, parade of lights, chili cook off, cardboard sled contest and more. Check greenfieldrecreation.com/wintercarnival.html for more details. Downtown Greenfield.

Italian Conversation Circle: 3:30 p.m. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011.

Jung Lecture: Soul and Psyche — The Same or Different? by Anita Greene. 7 p.m. Free. Seelye Hall, room 106, Smith College, Seelye Drive, Northampton. info@westmassjung.org, westmassjung.org/#Schedule.

Leisure and Luxury in the Age of Nero: The Villas of Oplontis Near Pompeii. 10 a.m. $5 or free. Smith College Museum of Art, Elm St at Bedford Ter, Northampton. 4135852760, scmagen@smith.edu.

Reading: 7 p.m. Odyssey Bookshop, Village Commons, South Hadley. (413) 534-7307, odysseybks.com.

Research in Music Lecture Series — Psyche Loui: 1 p.m. Free. UMass Amherst, Integrative Learning Center, room N400, Amherst. (413) 545-0018, mlonghi@umass.edu

Saturday 2/4

28th Annual Fine Arts Center Gala, Auction and Preview: 6 p.m. UMass Amherst Campus Center, 1 Campus Center Way, Amherst. (413) 545-2511, facweb@acad.umass.edu, fineartscenter.com.

2nd Annual Waypoint Spirits Cornhole Tournament: 3 p.m. Waypoint Spirits Distillery, 410 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield.

Book Sale: 10 a.m. Carnegie Library, 201 Avenue A, Turners Falls.

BSA Conference Keynote — India Arie: 7 p.m. $0-$10. John M. Greene Hall, 60 Elm St., Northampton. (413) 585-2190, mhobbes@smith.edu.

Coldest Day 5K 2017: 10 a.m. 10 Mill St., 10 Mill St., Springfield.

Cross Class Dialogue Circles: 9 a.m. The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro. (802) 254-3400, angela@act4socialjustice.com.

The Evolving Face of Housing Discrimination: 10 a.m. First Congregational Church of Greenfield, 43 Silver St., Greenfield. email@racialjusticerising.org.

Gallery Talk: 1 p.m. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown.

Greenfield Winter Carnival: See Friday’s listing for event details.

Houseplants: 1 p.m. Free. Hadley Garden Center, Rte. 9, Hadley. (413) 584-1423.

No Matter the Odds: A fundraiser for the tinydance project. 7 p.m. $50. Renew Pilates, Eastworks Building, 2nd floor, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

Pollinate Your Garden! Understand pollinators and how to create native plant habitats for them. 1 p.m. Free. Pelham Library, 2 South Valley Road, Pelham. (413) 256-4827, roger@sconant.net.

Psychic Fair: 1 p.m. Free. Life Path Fellowship, 16 Coll’s Farm Road, Jaffrey, NH.

Spanish Conversation Group: 3 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton.

Unusual Edible Fruits for the New England Landscape: 10 a.m. Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge. (413) 298-3926, info@berkshirebotanical.org, berkshirebotanical.org.

The Writing Room: 9:30 a.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton.

Sunday 2/5

First Sundays Free — Different Strokes: Noon. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown.

Greenfield Annual Winter Carnival: See Friday’s listing for event details.

Holyoke Merry-Go-Round and Super Bowl Sunday: Holyoke Merry, Go-Round, Holyoke.

100+ Women Who Care Meeting: 6 p.m. Free. Monadnock Waldorf School, 98 South Lincoln St., Keene. (603) 357-3656, pdhansel@myfairpoint.net.

Monday 2/6

Paradise City Readers: 7 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011.

Reading: 8 p.m. Free. Amherst Books, 8 Main St., Amherst. (413) 542-8200, crnewman@amherst.edu.

Red Gate Farm — Mornings on the Farm: 10 a.m. Red Gate Farm, 4 Norman Road, Ashfield. (413) 625-9503, nat@redgatefarm.org, redgatefarm.org/program-mornings.

Tuesday 2/7

Chaired Professor Lecture — Nancy Whittier: 5 p.m. Smith College, 10 Elm St., Northampton.

The Human Footprint on the Earth’s Environment: 7 p.m. Free. Jones Library, 43 Amity St., Amherst. (413) 259-3223, ryanj@joneslibrary.org, joneslibrary.org/onthesamepage.

Northampton Bridge Club: 7 p.m. $7-$8. Hadley Farms Meeting House, 41 Russell St., Rte. 9, (in the Hampton Village Barn Shops), Hadley. (413) 727-8639, PHGalaski@Gmail.com.

Northampton Poetry Open Mic: 8 p.m. World War II Club, 50 Conz St., Northampton. northamptonpoetry.com.

Release, Restore, Rebalance: 1 p.m. Free. Easthampton COA and Enrichment Center, 19 Union St., Easthampton. (413) 527-6151, ext. 16; Kjensen@easthampton.org; easthamptoncouncilonaging.org.

Writers Night Out: 7 p.m. Free. The Basement, 21 Center St., Northampton. (413) 348-7365, schmidt.maxine@gmail.com, strawdogwriters.org/events.

Wednesday 2/8

Chamber After 5: 5 p.m. $10. Bistro 63 at the Monkey Bar, 63 North Pleasant St., Amherst.

Distinguished Faculty Lecture — David Reckhow: 4 p.m. Free. UMass Goodell Hall, Amherst.

Drinking Water, from Source to Your Tap — Quantity and Quality of a Precious Resource: 7 p.m. Free. Hitchcock Center for the Environment, 845 West St., Amherst. (413) 256-6006, info@hitchcockcenter.org.

In Our Own Voices — Physical Disabilities: Noon. Greenfield Community College, 1 College Dr., Greenfield.

Italian Crime Fiction Book Club: 3 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011.

Joan Halifax Buddhist Studies Lecture: 5 p.m. Smith College, 10 Elm St., Northampton.

Journey of a White Buddhist Seeking Wholeness: 7 p.m. Insight Meditation Center of Pioneer Valley, 116 Pleasant St., suite 242, Easthampton. jgenet@insightpv.org, insightpv.org/weekly-dharma-talks.

Mystery Book Club: 7 p.m. Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St., Northampton.

Nathan Connolly Lecture: 4:30 p.m. Smith College, 10 Elm St., Northampton.

Nature and Environment Book Club: The Wave. 7 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton.

Reading: 7:30 p.m. Free. Raven Used Books, 4 Old South St., Northampton. (413) 584-9868, raven.used.books@gmail.com.

Reading: 7 p.m. Odyssey Bookshop, Village Commons, South Hadley. (413) 534-7307, odysseybks.com.

Singles Night: 7 p.m. Palate Restaurant Latin Inspired Cuisine and Bar, 1168 Boston Road, Springfield.

Parent-Friendly Events for Kids

THURSDAY: Fiction ‘n’ Flicks Book Club — Matilda: 3:30 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton.

Study Buddies Homework Help: 4 p.m. Gaylord Library, South Hadley. gaylordlibrary.org.

FRIDAY: Keene Family Dance: 6:30 p.m. 76 Winter St., Keene.

Kidleidoscope: 10:30 a.m. Free. Great Falls Discovery Center, 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls.

SATURDAY: First Book Friendiversary: 10 a.m. Free. The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Road, Amherst. (413) 559-6300, carlemuseum.org/content/upcoming-events.

Girl Scout Badge Days — Woodworker Badge: 9 a.m. Historic Deerfield, 84 Old Main St., Deerfield. historic-deerfield.org/event/hands/.

Valentine Extravaganza: 10:30 a.m. Free. Meekins Library, 2 Williams St., Williamsburg. (413) 268-7472, kmit@cwmars.org, meekins-library.org/events.asp.

Valentine Party: 10:30 a.m. Carnegie Library, 201 Avenue A, Turners Falls.

WEDNESDAY: Homeschool Half Days: 9 a.m. $20. 4 Norman Road, Ashfield. (413) 625-9503, jake@redgatefarm.org, redgatefarm.org/program-homeschoolers.

