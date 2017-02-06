Missed Connections: Pls don’t waste my time

Is there anyone out there that won't cheat on me, hard working and fun to be around. I can't stand Liars. I need nothing more then a fwb, this is all I want for now but can turn into more. Pls be local or within 2o min. Pls don't waste my time

If you’ve never checked out Craigslist’s Missed Connections section, you really should. The Western Mass forum is full of wistful near-meets and longing. Below is a compilation of “missed connection” items from craigslist.org. Entries include post date.

Someone for me

Steaming Tender — w4w (Palmer)

I realize this is a long shot, but my husband encouraged me to post. We were in your restaurant over the weekend and you were our waitress. I thought you were so sweet and I’d love to get to know you. Your name starts with “E” and I asked you what your favorite dish was on the menu. I thought about you on the way home and mentioned it to my husband, so here I am! Jan. 31, 2017

Blonde at Mingles friday night 1/27 — m4w (west side)

You and your girlfriend and I talked bought u drinks. We hit it off. We’re supposed to meet at Dennys. Longshot I know. If you see this I really liked what I saw. Jan. 30, 2017

That girl is the perfect storm — m4w

You’ll probably never see this but I have to tell you after two years I still haven’t forgotten or moved past you. None of what you blamed on me was my fault. I’d forgive everything to be able to talk to you again. Jan. 29, 2017

A from The Roost restaurant — m4w (Easthampton)

I’m looking for my friend A. You used to work at “The Roost” in Northampton. I ran into you at Whiskerz Pub in Easthampton last night. We didn’t get the chance to swap phone numbers (again). I asked if you wanted to get together and you said yes. Let’s hang out. I’m hoping you or someone you knows sees this and gets word to you. If you do reply, so I know it’s you. Just mention a detail you and I would know. Like, your old apartment address, my workplace or even your ex-boyfriend’s first name. I have my fingers crossed. Jan. 29, 2017

Uber passenger from Noho to South Hadley — m4w (Northampton)

I was your Uber driver, picked you and a couple of friends up at Smith and drove you to South Hadley. We had a wonderful conversation about history, social justice, politics, and related topics. I’d love to be able to speak with you again sometime. Jan. 29, 2017

young bucks use me saturdays — m4m (hadley)

i am looking 4 umass dudes 18-25 if you read this you know who you are i lost my internet and lost touch but if any umass dudes need to be drivin around to do errends go to laundry matt stuff like that i did this for almost a year but lost contact with dude i did it for. i miss it alot it made me feel usefull and i was gen hit me up not lookin 4 sex just need shit to do on saturdays Jan. 28, 2017

You got bangs. Get rid of em — w4m (413)

I think about you every day. Every single day. Still. I miss you like crazy. I keep hoping I’ll wake up from this nightmare of you being engaged. It’s my fault. My anxiety pushed you away and I will live with that forever. You’re happy now, and you deserve it. You deserve the best. I love you MG Jan. 27, 2017

Supercuts — Pittsfield — m4w (Pittsfield)

Your are blond and beautiful! I love the conversations we have when I get my hair cut. Bumped into you this evening and it reminded me that I am due for a trim. I am not sure if you are single or married. If you are single and interested in finding a new relationship, please place a red rose on your workstation. I’ll come in this week for a cut and if I see the rose, I will start the conversation. You are a bit younger than me but that’s ok for me. 🙂 Jan. 27, 2017

