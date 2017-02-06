Love is in the Ear: The Alternative Bangin’ Sex Playlist

YES! This playlist is so good!

Feel like makin’ love? You could bang along to the radio Top 40, Advocate reader, but that’s probably not your style. If you’re not into Selena Gomez, Ed Sheerhan, or Calvin Harris — ugh — we’ve got you covered with alternative love songs. Because metal heads, rude bois, club queens, kweens, and hipsters need love, too.

“Push It” — Salt-N-Pepa

An oldie, but a goodie; the song puts sex on the agenda no matter where you hear it.

“The Ace of Spades” — Motörhead

Hear us out: the guitar is so aggressive, it’s hot.

“Heart Shaped Box” — Nirvana

“Love to Love You Baby” — Donna Summer

“If These Walls Could Talk” — Kendrick Lamar

“Nothing Else Matters” — Metallica

“House of Cards” — Radiohead

“Wicked Game” — Chris Isaak

(but check out the cover by Corey Taylor, of Slipknot. Seriously.)

“Kiss” — Prince

The man was practically Venus, so yeah, it’s sexy.

“My Neck, My Back” — Khai

An instructional video with a great beat.

“Electric Feel” — MGMT

“You Got Me” — The Roots

For the seriously in love, this song about commitment and trust can ignite passion.

“I Want Your Sex” — George Michael

Obvs.

“Baby Now That I Found You” — Alison Krauss

“I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend” — The Ramones

“Criminal” — Fiona Apple

If you weren’t between the ages of 13 and 24 in 1996, you may have missed this sultry, steamy song about a “bad, bad girl.”

“I Just Want to Make Love To You” — Etta James

Who are you to resist Ms. James?

“Summer Breeze” — Type O Negative

Voodoo — D’Angelo. The whole album. On repeat.

We shared the “Untitled” video from Voodoobecause of course we did.

“Forrest Gump” — Frank Ocean

Inspiration to keep runnin’.

“Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” — Daft Punk

