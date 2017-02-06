On Exhibit: Judaicas by Marius Sznajderman

Meditating with Marius

Artist Marius Sznajderman will be hosting his third solo art show at the Jewish Community of Amherst through April 30. Sznajderman focuses on art highlighting “judaicas,” or artwork that reflects and comments on Jewish life and culture. Sznajderman creates his judaicas through contemporary media like acrylics and ink on paper collage. Since the artist has lived in Spain and Venezuela, guests can expect artwork that is also rooted in a Latin American tradition, bringing diversity and fresh air to the artistic subject.

Marius Sznajderman: Through Apr. 30. Free. Jewish Community of Amherst, 742 Main St., Amherst. (413) 256-0160, j-c-a.org.

— Chance Viles

Related Posts