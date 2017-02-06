Friday Folk: James Hill and Anne Janelle

Ed Boulter Photography

Heartstrings

James Hill and Anne Janelle are set to bless Vermont with their folk music this week. Winners of the Canadian Folk Music Award for traditional album of the year, Hill and Janelle focus on traditional folk with an interesting twist. The low sounds of Janelle’s cello provide a unique and refreshing complement to Hill’s twangy and high-pitched ukelele. What seems like an odd combination is actually their strength: Hill brings a nostalgically summery sound that is given serious dimension and power by Janelle’s classically-influenced cello playing. Perfect for an easy night out, Janelle and Hill provide an excellent soundtrack to warmer, more comfortable times.

James Hill & Anne Janelle: Friday, Feb. 10. 7 p.m. $25. Hooker Dunham Theater, 139 Main St., Brattleboro. (802) 254-9276, hookerdunham.org.

— Chance Viles

