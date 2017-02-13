VA07-happsETC-2017

Thursday 2/16

Author Talk — Roxane Gay: 7 p.m. Gamble Auditorium, Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley. (413) 534-7307, odysseybks.com.

Book Discussion: Seventeen by Booth Tarkington. 6:30 p.m. Tilton Library, 75 N. Main St., South Deerfield. (413) 665-4683, tiltonlibrary.org.

The Farm Business Plan — Making it Work for You: CISA workshop. 4:30 p.m. Free. Nothampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton. buylocalfood.org.

Introduction to the Public Art Process Workshop: For artists of all mediums. 5:30 p.m. Free; pre-registration required. Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front St., Chicopee. (413) 545-2360, aes@acad.umass.edu.

Legal Tender: Reading by poet Christian McEwen: 5 p.m. Smith College, 10 Elm St., Northampton. mhobbes@smith.edu.

Meditation and Journaling: 1:15 p.m. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. forbeslibrary.org.

NAMI Connections Peer-to-Peer Support Group: Supporting adults living with mental health challenges, using a dynamic, informed, compassionate approach. 6 p.m. Free. Easthampton Congregational Church, 112 Main St., Easthampton. (413) 923-8481, ellengroupinfo@gmail.com.

Nicotine Anonymous: Weekly, 7 p.m. Easthampton Community Center, 12 Clark St., Easthampton. (413) 268-0391, howsmober@outlook.com.

Third Friday Open Prose and Poetry Reading: 7 p.m. Listeners welcome. Through June. Arms Library, 60 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. (413) 625-0306.

Friday 2/17

Afternoon Book Discussion — Pompeii: 1 p.m. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. forbeslibrary.org.

Friday Night Dance Party: 7 p.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton. thepulaskiclub.com.

It Takes a Village: Free, confidential drop-in circle for mothers of infants and young children. Led by facilitators trained in peer support. Expectant mothers also welcome. Free childcare available for children up to age five. Refreshments served. 10 a.m. Free. St. John’s Corner House, 469 Main St., Ashfield. (413) 650-3640, hilltownvillage.org.

Italian Conversation Circle: Open to all levels of ability and designed as a full-immersion experience. 3:30 p.m. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011.

Justice for Jeantel (and Trayvon) — Fighting Dialect Prejudice in Courtrooms and Beyond: Talk by John Rickford of Stanford University. 2:30 p.m. Free. N151 Integrative Learning Center, UMass Amherst.

Springfield RV, Camping and Outdoor Show: 55th annual event. Friday through Monday. $7-$11; free for children under 12. Eastern States Exposition, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. easternstatesexposition.com/events.

Submissions and Revisions for Writers: Free, drop-in group gathering to polish and send out submissions of work to literary magazines, agents and editors. 3 p.m. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

Saturday 2/18

Cross Class Dialogue Circles: 9 a.m. The Root Social Justice Center, 28 Williams St., Brattleboro. (802) 254-3400, act4socialjustice.com.

Full Snow Moon Gathering: Hosted by the Nolumbeka Project. 1-3:30 p.m. Free. Great Falls Discovery Center, 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls. (413) 773-9818, nolumbekaproject@gmail.com.

Happier Family Comedy Show: 4 p.m. $28.03. Eastworks Community Room, 116 Pleasant St., Easthampton. happiervalley.com.

Hunt’s Photo Walk — The Botanic Garden at Smith College: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lyman Plant House and Conservatory, 16 College Lane, Northampton.

Pleasures of the Town English Country Dance: No partner or experience needed. 7:30 p.m. $7-$9. Munson Library, 1046 Southeast St., Amherst. (413) 549-4123, joycecrouch@pobox.com.

Puppy Love Valentine’s Benefit Gala: An evening of dining, dancing, and raffles. 6 p.m. $50. Crestview Country Club, 281 Shoemaker Ln., Agawam. (978) 660-0267, cacampbell31@gmail.com.

Sacred Rage — Accessing Power and Anger: A workshop for women. Anger is a basic and important human emotion. Come learn to hone and articulate anger for self-healing and justice. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $95-$115. Home, 100 Life St., Greenfield. (413) 824-2870, samanthaburnell@gmail.com.

Screech Owls are Cool: Each family will assemble a nesting box for screech owls. 10 a.m. $25. Hitchcock Center for the Environment, 845 West St., Amherst. (413) 256-6006, hitchcockcenter.org.

Spanish Conversation Group: 3 p.m. Free. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. forbeslibrary.org.

Sunday 2/19

Comedy Open Mic: Hosted by Laura Fattaruso. Sundays at 7 p.m. Free; 21-plus. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave., 3rd floor, Northampton. (413) 586-8900, fattaruso@gmail.com.

The Shakespeare Club: This month: As You Like It. 11 a.m. Free. Odyssey Bookshop, Village Commons, South Hadley. (413) 534-7307, odysseybks.com.

Monday 2/20

Align the Spine, Feel Divine: Gentle Strengthening chair yoga to grow taller as you age, improve strength and balance. 10:30 a.m. $8. First Churches, Lyman Hall, 129 Main St (Use Pleasant St. Entrance), Northampton. (845) 866-7822, radiantyoga.ny@gmail.com.

Amherst Woman’s Club: “Adventures of a Rocket Girl: My Experiences on NASA’s First Mission to Jupiter” by Martha Hanner. 1:30 p.m. Free. Amherst Woman’s Club, 35 Triangle St., Amherst. (413) 549-6865.

Kahn Lecture — Christina Sharpe: 5 p.m. 10 Elm St., Smith College, Northampton. smith.edu.

Learn To Meditate: 7-8 p.m. $10; no one turned away. First Congregational Church, 7 Somers Road, East Longmeadow. (860) 266-6041, meditationinconnecticut.org, epc@odiyana.org.

Multi-Arts February Vacation Activities: Vacation artistic activities for children ages 4 to 12. Monday to Friday this week. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $70-$345. Immanuel lutheran Church, 867 N. Pleasant St,, Amherst. (413) 5847951, info@multi-arts.org.

Northampton Parents Center: Monday to Thursday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Edwards Church, 297 Main St., Northampton. northamptonparentscenter.org.

Open Fiction Group: Stories About Tacit by Cecil Bodker. 7 p.m. Free. Odyssey Bookshop, Village Commons, South Hadley. (413) 534-7307, odysseybks.com.

Tuesday 2/21

Genealogy: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dickinson Memorial Library, 115 Main St., Northfield. northfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Google Apps and Gmail Workshop: Learn how to make the most out of your Google account. Please bring a laptop if you own one. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Sunderland Public Library, 20 School St., Sunderland. (413) 665-2642, sunderlandpubliclibrary.org.

Laura Kasischke Poetry Reading: 7:30 p.m. Free. Smith College, 10 Elm St., Northampton. smith.edu/events.

Multi-Arts February Vacation Activities: See Monday’s listing.

Northampton Bridge Club: Weekly duplicate bridge games. All welcome. 7-10:30 p.m. $7-$8; first time free. Hadley Farms Meeting House, 41 Russell St. on Rte. 9, Hadley. (413) 727-8639, phgalaski@gmail.com.

Northampton Poetry Open Mic: Followed by poetry slam. 8 p.m. World War II Club, 50 Conz St., Northampton. northamptonpoetry.com.

Pascommuck Conservation Trust Annual Meeting: “The Amazing Geology Stories in Mt. Tom and the Holyoke Range” by Richard Little. 7 p.m. Lathrop Communities, 100 Bassett Brook Dr., Easthampton. pctland.org.

Release, Restore Rebalance: Join moderator Jon Berkowitcz for a discussion group for those going through the journey of life’s natural aging process or traveling with someone. 1-3 p.m. Free. Easthampton COA and Enrichment Center, 19 Union St., Easthampton. (413) 527-6151 ext. 16. kjensen@easthampton.org.

Teen Scene Tuesday: 3:30 p.m. Lilly Library, 19 Meadow St., Northampton. lillylibrary.org.

Tuesdays at Noon Book Discussion Group: Weekly at noon. “Making Sense of God: An Invitation to the Skeptical” by Timothy Keller. St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church, 128 Main St., Easthampton. stphillips5@verizon.net.

Wednesday 2/22

Drop-in Chess: 1-3 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. (413) 587-1011, forbeslibrary.org.

An Evening with Jean Esther: Open meditation sitting and dharma talk. No experience necessary. All are welcome. 7 p.m, $7-$25 suggested donation. Insight Meditation Center of Pioneer Valley, 116 Pleasant St., Ste. 242, Easthampton. (413) 527-0388, jgenet@insightpv.org.

Multi-Arts February Vacation Activities: See Monday’s listing.

My Heart is in the East: Sacred Hebrew Music of the Middle East with Yuval Ron. 7 p.m. Free. 300 Massachusetts Ave., UMass Amherst. umass.edu/events.

Valley Time Trade Orientation: 7-8:30 p.m. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. forbeslibrary.org.

Words in Transit Panel: Contributors to a collection of first-person narratives by immigrants to western New England. 7 p.m. Free. Odyssey Bookshop, Village Commons, South Hadley. (413) 534-7307, odysseybks.com.

Parent-Friendly Events for Kids

FRIDAY: Stuffed Animal Sleepover in the Library: See what your favorite stuffed animal gets up to when they spend the night in the library. Drop-off Friday, 3 p.m. Pick-up Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Free. Sunderland Public Library, 20 School St., Sunderland. (413) 665-2642, sunderlandpubliclibrary.org.

MONDAY: Mornings on the Farm: Join us as we spend fun filled mornings together exploring the farm, with fun hands-on activities, and meet the animals! $10-$20. Red Gate Farm, 4 Norman Road, Ashfield. (413) 625-9503, jake@redgatefarm.org.

Reading Buddies with Bright Spot Therapy Dogs: 2:30 p.m. Free. Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Road, Amherst. (413) 559-6300, carlemuseum.org.

Red Gate Farm February Vacation: Explore and play in the outdoors. Fun in the snow, animals, and hiking through the woods. Monday to Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $60 per day. Red Gate Farm, 4 Norman Road, Ashfield. (413) 625-9503, jake@redgatefarm.org.

Special Storytime — Hazel Mitchell: 1 p.m. Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Road, Amherst. (413) 559-6300, carlemuseum.org.

TUESDAY:

Reading Buddies with Bright Spot Therapy Dogs: 2:30 p.m. Free. Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Road, Amherst. (413) 559-6300, carlemuseum.org.

Red Gate Farm February Vacation: See Monday’s listing.

WEDNESDAY: Homeschool Half Days: Kids learn maple sugaring, animal care, orienteering and tracking, starting seeds for the vegetable garden, and more. $20 per day. Red Gate Farm, 4 Norman Road, Ashfield. (413) 625-9503, jake@redgatefarm.org.

Special Storytime — Astrid Scheckels: 2:30 p.m. Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Road, Amherst. (413) 559-6300, carlemuseum.org.

