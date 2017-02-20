Missed Connections: Thank you for saving my life with your cigarette!

got dammit — m4w Dammit Barbara, if that is really your name. Meet me behind Rinay NEWS again at the usual time. Bring my Reeboks back you nasty old woman. Love “Rick” Feb. 11, 2017

If you’ve never checked out Craigslist’s Missed Connections section, you really should. The Western Mass forum is full of wistful near-meets and longing. Below is a compilation of “missed connections” items from craigslist.org. Entries include post date.

I miss wearing your clothes. — m4w (northampton)

We used to joke that i looked better in your clothes than you did. Your high heels even fit me! Did you have big feet or are mine small? Did I tell you how great of a makeup artist you were? Nobody ever suspected a thing lol. I hope you move back shortly! Feb. 13, 2017

Lenox Person, New Castle, PA — m4w (Lenox)

Hi. Do not want to say too much, for sake of your privacy. I am not a full member of a site you are on, but, clicked on a picture. I am in Pittsfield. Would love to invite you for a coffee or some other non-pressure type thing? In full disclosure. I am 65, semi-retired and barely 5,5 these days. You are taller! Chances of your reading this and meeting? Very long shot. Better odds at the track. Chances of it being great? Another longshot. Betting on a day when we will meet aliens is better odds. Even so. You have to have a lot and good sense of humor to get thru life. Thanks. Feb. 13, 2017

Tinder Annabelle — m4w

we matched and your pictures had my heart pumpin’, the one with the dog combined some of things i love most in this world. Doggos, beautiful people and dyed hair. I’m not sure if I can or want to destroy you emotionally, but damn you’re beautiful and seem fascinating, so hit me up. As a disclaimer, i’m mostly looking to make out and cuddle with folks, but i’m open minded and flexible, so whatever happens happens. Feb. 13, 2017

TACO BELL FEB 2 – m4w

Hi, I saw you at the Summer Ave Taco Bell wearing your plad jacket. You were really pretty but I was too shy to talk to you. Message me if you know the color of my jacket. Feb. 12, 2017

j.g.’s son at the springfield pvta — w4m (Westfield)

Thank you for saving my life with your cigarrette! you have star tattoo on your face. Feb. 12, 2017

Memorial drive cvs — m4w (Chicopee)

Was there late, you were working. Saw you as I walked in and walked out, thought you were cute. Loved your smile. Feb. 12, 2017

Angela B — m4w (Hadley,MA)

Saw you with your gorgeous children. You mentioned wanting to take them to the new speedway park but you think your son is too small. Your a wonderful mother it seems. Daughter looks like you. Wish I knew you better , i’d do a few laps with you. Do you remember the color jacket i was wearing? Feb. 11, 2017

I am so lucky — m4w (413)

I’m divorced from a woman who’s a great mom to our children. I have a job that doesn’t pay much but has great benefits. Im single but very healthy n enthusiastic towards the opposite sex. I have a small apartment but its mine. Gratitude is crucial. I do miss having a steady woman in my life. Feb. 11, 2017