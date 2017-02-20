Missed Connections: Thank you for saving my life with your cigarette!

If you’ve never checked out Craigslist’s Missed Connections section, you really should. The Western Mass forum is full of wistful near-meets and longing. Below is a compilation of “missed connections” items from craigslist.org. Entries include post date.
I miss wearing your clothes. — m4w (northampton)
We used to joke that i looked better in your clothes than you did. Your high heels even fit me! Did you have big feet or are mine small? Did I tell you how great of a makeup artist you were? Nobody ever suspected a thing lol. I hope you move back shortly! Feb. 13, 2017
Lenox Person, New Castle, PA — m4w (Lenox)
Hi. Do not want to say too much, for sake of your privacy. I am not a full member of a site you are on, but, clicked on a picture. I am in Pittsfield. Would love to invite you for a coffee or some other non-pressure type thing? In full disclosure. I am 65, semi-retired and barely 5,5 these days. You are taller! Chances of your reading this and meeting? Very long shot. Better odds at the track. Chances of it being great? Another longshot. Betting on a day when we will meet aliens is better odds. Even so. You have to have a lot and good sense of humor to get thru life. Thanks. Feb. 13, 2017
got dammit — m4w
Dammit Barbara, if that is really your name. Meet me behind Rinay NEWS again at the usual time. Bring my Reeboks back you nasty old woman. Love “Rick” Feb. 11, 2017
Tinder Annabelle — m4w
we matched and your pictures had my heart pumpin’, the one with the dog combined some of things i love most in this world. Doggos, beautiful people and dyed hair. I’m not sure if I can or want to destroy you emotionally, but damn you’re beautiful and seem fascinating, so hit me up. As a disclaimer, i’m mostly looking to make out and cuddle with folks, but i’m open minded and flexible, so whatever happens happens. Feb. 13, 2017
TACO BELL FEB 2 – m4w
Hi, I saw you at the Summer Ave Taco Bell wearing your plad jacket. You were really pretty but I was too shy to talk to you. Message me if you know the color of my jacket. Feb. 12, 2017
j.g.’s son at the springfield pvta — w4m (Westfield)
Thank you for saving my life with your cigarrette! you have star tattoo on your face. Feb. 12, 2017
Memorial drive cvs — m4w (Chicopee)
Was there late, you were working. Saw you as I walked in and walked out, thought you were cute. Loved your smile. Feb. 12, 2017
Angela B — m4w (Hadley,MA)
Saw you with your gorgeous children. You mentioned wanting to take them to the new speedway park but you think your son is too small. Your a wonderful mother it seems. Daughter looks like you. Wish I knew you better , i’d do a few laps with you. Do you remember the color jacket i was wearing? Feb. 11, 2017
I am so lucky — m4w (413)
I’m divorced from a woman who’s a great mom to our children. I have a job that doesn’t pay much but has great benefits. Im single but very healthy n enthusiastic towards the opposite sex. I have a small apartment but its mine. Gratitude is crucial. I do miss having a steady woman in my life. Feb. 11, 2017
Saw you at Big E’s today (Saturday) chatting with someone who works in produce. You had piercing blue eyes and I couldn’t help but sneak glances at you. It seemed like I might have caught your eye as well. In the slightest chance you see this and decide to respond, please list the color of my hair as the subject line. 😉 Feb. 11, 2017
Main st northampton — m4w
To the 2 girls crossing friday night that i stopped for and the 1 that slipped and fell i feel like a jerk because i didnt ask if you were ok ? This is a long shot but if you see this .just wondering if your ok … Feb. 11, 2017
ALDI shopper — m4w (Hadley)
I kept cutting you off and apologizing while shopping but I thought you were gorgeous. Odds are you won’t see this or arent available but wanted to let you know in case you were Interested Feb. 10, 2017
Woman on McKinstry who offered me a ride during snowstorm — m4w (Aldenville)
You offered me a ride to the bottom of the hill during the snowstorm. Thank you for offering, but I’m a walker. I walk in all weather. Sorry about the truck behind you, he was going too fast and not paying attention. Glad nothing bad happened. It was very nice of you to to offer — I was actually stunned! The world needs more people like you. Again — thank you! Feb. 9, 2017
Just to have fun — w4m (Pittsfield)
I’m 38 my name is crissy I’m looking to have fun with white male in their 50just out to have fun and sex Feb. 9, 2017
Snowed In — w4m (Springfield)
You stopped and helped me get my car unstuck in this crazy storm today. You left before I got a chance to thank you. I thought you were really sweet and adorable, not many people are nice like that anymore. I know it’s a long shot that’d you ever see this but if you do, message me what color my car was or where we were. I’d love to thank you properly! Feb. 9, 2017
Opened the door to a pleasant surprise — w4m (Athol)
You came to my house today for a service. Something to do with my home. I won’t be specific because I don’t want to actually meet you per se. I just wanted to say how refreshing it was for me in my pajamas to open the door to you today. Not only are you handsome and dare I say sexy but you were intelligent and interesting to talk to. I almost felt like we had fun going around my house looking at things. I enjoyed your company however brief and professional it was. Thanks for the pleasant surprise. Feb. 8, 2017
Cute woman on 84 Sunday — m4w (84 east)
We kept taking turns passing each other, quite a few times last Sunday … I thought you were Cute in your SUV … What was I driving?? I was too shy to wave earlier! Feb. 9, 2017
super hot woman in wheelchair — m4w (pitts Amart)
Couple of weeks ago I was buying grinders and you were also (I think). When I turned around and saw you I was in awe of your beauty. All I could do was wink and say hi. Wish I thought of something to say other then “hi.” Anyway just wanted you to know you have an admirer and if you ever wanted to get together sometime id love to spend some time with you. Feb. 7, 2017