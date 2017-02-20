Tonight at Click Workspace: A new music series

Guillame Morin Photo

The Katz and the Fiddle

Click Workspace, downtown Northampton’s coworking HQ, drew a big enough crowd at a January concert to warrant a brand-new live music series. This month’s concert at Click features accomplished local stringster Zoë Darrow on fiddle and Stephen Katz on cello. Darrow, who grew up playing Cape Breton and other Celtic music on a sheep farm in Blandford, released her first album at the age of 12. Katz, an award-winning stage and film composer, has performed at Carnegie Recital Hall and toured internationally. After playing their own sets, Darrow and Katz will come together for an unrehearsed, improvisatory collaboration.

Zoë Darrow and Stephen Katz: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. $10-$12. Click Workspace, 9 1/2 Market St., Northampton. (413) 570-0040, clickworkspace.org.

— Hunter Styles

Related Posts