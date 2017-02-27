A Poem for Elizabeth Warren

Wikimedia Commons photo

And Still She Persisted (for Elizabeth Warren)

They offered her a muzzle

and still she persisted.

This sister, this gatekeeper,

this whistleblower

and thistle-bearer.

They told her to shut

her justice-loving mouth

but still she persisted:

could not remain still

when speaking was necessary.

She would not stop yielding

pistol-shots from an epistle.

Would not yield.

She, Elizabeth Warren,

is just one person, but inside her

stir the voices of the many.

They told her to step down

from the podium and stop

injecting eloquent conviction

into a rhetorical proceeding.

She did not step down, but had to be

escorted by a pair of dense minions.

Hence the meme “And Still She Persisted.”

And she persists yet, plugging along

like a gadfly in heels (not a pig

with lipstick), carrying the fire

of the meek in her nerves and the music

of resistance on her tongue.

There she goes and goes and goes.

And there we all are: right behind her.

— Connolly Ryan

