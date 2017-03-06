Thursday to Sunday: The Back Porch Festival Returns

Sarah Jarosz plays the Back Porch Festival. Scott Simontacchi photo. The Blind Boys of Alabama play the Back Porch Festival. Image courtesy of the artists. Tim O'Brien plays the Back Porch Festival. Image courtesy of the artist.

A Porch to be Reckoned With

Most Valley radio listeners have spent at least a little time on Jim Olsen’s back porch. For years the president of Northampton-based record label Signature Sounds has hosted a Sunday morning radio program on 93.9 The River that focuses on songs new and old by American roots artists. Inspired by that show, for the past couple of years Signature Sounds has put on The Back Porch Festival, curated to present some of the favorite artists featured on the Back Porch radio program.

This year, the festival returns March 9–12, with all-star line-up including Sarah Jarosz, Tim O’Brien, Lori McKenna, and the Blind Boys of Alabama, as well as a Willie Nelson Tribute Night on Thursday (featuring Dietrich Strause, Mark Erelli, Kris Delmhorst, and Jeffrey Foucault), Tony Trischka, Lulu Wiles, and Jordan Tice & Horse Country — plus a special three-hour Sunday morning broadcast of the Backporch radio show, with performances by special guests.

The Back Porch Festival: Thursday through Sunday. Event pricing ranges from free to $44. The Parlor Room (32 Masonic St.) and The Academy of Music (274 Main St.), Northampton. (413) 341-3317, signaturesoundspresents.com.

— Hunter Styles, hstyles@valleyadvocate.com

