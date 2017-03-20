BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 11:Cornell William Brooks, the new NAACP President, at their headquarters on July, 11, 2014 in Baltimore, MD.(Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

President of the NAACP in Amherst

President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Cornell William Brooks will be giving a talk at Amherst College Friday night. The event is free and open to the public. What exactly Brooks will discuss is unclear right now, but NAACP members advocate for civil rights, fight against police brutality, and conduct voter mobilization campaigns in their communities — rights that seem to be under attack right now. Hearing him speak on any of these topics would be fascinating.

Talk by Cornell William Brooks: 8 p.m. Free. Amherst College, 103 Converse Hall, Amherst. (413) 542-8094, pmallen@amherst.edu.

— Kristin Palpini

