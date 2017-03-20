Saturday: Nasty Women Take the Stage

Bobby Davis photo

Nasty Jazz

The Ladies of Jazz music series is dedicating its Saturday, March 25, concert to all the “nasty” (aka “strong”) women fighting for female and reproductive rights. And all proceeds are going to benefit Planned Parenthood of Northern New England in Brattleboro. Organized by the Valley’s First Lady of Jazz (FLo-J?), Samirah Evans, the show will feature women musicians performing jazz and rock classics written by women. There will be some familiar faces on the stage: Evans on vocals; Claire Arenius, drums; Lena Bloch, sax; Mary Ann McSweeney, bass; Jane Miller, guitar; and Roberta Piket, piano. Music will mingle with awareness as former Massachusetts State Rep. Ellen Story and Vermont State Sen. Becca Balint will take the stage to talk about the importance of Planned Parenthood and the low-cost, high-quality care the national centers provide women.

Nasty Women Take the Stage: Ladies in Jazz series kicks off 2017 season with concert to benefit Planned Parenthood NNE. Underwritten by Diana Bingham, all proceeds will benefit PP. Saturday, March 25, music starts at 7:30 p.m. $18-$23. The Arts Block, 289 Main St., Greenfield. (413) 774-0150, theartsblock.com.

— Kristin Palpini, editor@valleyadvocate.com

