Music Spotlight: Jason Vieaux Plays UMass Amherst

Tyler Boye photo

Guitar Around the World

To hear NPR tell it, musician Jason Vieaux is “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.” Vieaux’s album Play won the 2015 Grammy award for best classical instrumental solo, and he has played in hundreds of orchestras and music festivals in Asia, Australia, Europe, and Mexico. He plays a solo concert at UMass on Tuesday that is sure to speak to his remarkably expressive range — on his latest album Infusion, for instance, Vieaux and bandoneonist Julian Labro perform Piazzolla’s Escalo, Brouwer’s Tres Danzas Concertantes, Gnattali’s Suite Retratos, Pat Metheny’s Antonia, and Vieaux’s own arrangement of iconic 1980s British rock band Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Jason Vieaux: Tuesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. $20-$35; $10 Five College students and ages 17 and under. Bowker Auditorium, UMass Amherst. (413) 545-2511, fac.umass.edu.

— Hunter Styles

Related Posts