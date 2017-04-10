MISSED CONNECTIONS: ‘you are sooooooo attractive’

By

I miss you CB — m4w I can’t tell you how much I miss you. My world is just not the same without you. I need my friend back even if you can’t be more ..... bananaman :( March 27, 2017

If you’ve never checked out Craigslist’s Missed Connection forum, you really should. The following is a samples from the Western Mass forum. Post dates have been added.

RR Restaurant 3/26 — m4w (Spfld)

You are soooo attractive! We exchanged glances multiple times. I don’t want to get into details because that might be embarrassing. I was with … Oops. Well, just though, if anything, you should know how hot you are. We can talk perhaps? April 6, 2017

Valley Medical Group Wed. march 29 Florence — m4w

I was sitting in the lobby waiting for my annual visit around 11:30 am Wednesday the 29th. You came in and sat across from me. I think you had a ring on but not sure, however we kept making eye contact and you looked like you wanted to say hi but you looked very shy. I was also very interested in you. I was hoping you were going to be there when I was waiting to check out. I would have loved to have snuck away with you for an afternoon of fun. April 4, 2017

Estate sale — m4w (Ludlow)

Just by chance you read these, I said good morning too you, have no idea if you where interested in me but I have a funny feeling. I am a Chevy guy! Would you like too tag sale together? April 1, 2017

Brave dancing man with strong arms — w4m (Northampton)

Love live music and can’t not dance. You surprised me by getting up and dancing; rare & brave for a guy who didn’t seem drunk. Then some folks from home ran into me and I didn’t get to talk to you before the place cleared out. Get in touch if you’d like to go out listening/dancing. Not looking to hook up; just like music and dancing. April 1, 2017

Insurance agent — m4w (Hilltown)

Every time I call to talk about my auto policy billing, you go above and beyond to help get things straightened out. We usually end up in a general non-related conversation that seems very comfortable because we both seem to have the same views and sence of humor, which I enjoy, seems like you do too. Just want to say thanks for flirting with me. Makes my day every time. Love your attitude. Can I take you to lunch sometime? Respond with your name if you see this. April 1, 2017

“Do you want a bag for your bag?” — w4m (Northampton)

You came into my work and we laughed about how we’ve both said that line. You seemed sweet, do you want to get a coffee? Let me know where we met so I know it’s you. March 31, 2017

Chain pants on the R41 — m4w

I was already riding the bus into Northampton when you got on. First thing I noticed was your chain pants. I haven’t seen those in forever. You sat near enough to chat and read manga and listened to you headphones. During the ride I missed opportunity after opportunity to strike up a conversation. My nerves twisting like a confused eel. Eventually leading me to only make passing eye contact, but that only left me wanting more. I want to know the person behind the eyes. I can assure you I’m much better at holding a conversation, than starting one. March 30, 2017

red hair and knocking CDs over — m4w

we crossed paths a few times today. you knocked some CDs over. you were very cute and i am very shy! where were we and did you feel as tongue tied as i was? Thanks March 25, 2017

Walked in on me in the bathroom last weekend — m4w (Springfield)

You walked in on me while I was doin my thing. You were in there long enough to have a good look. You could have stayed and done more than look. I think you wanted to. Sometimes its hard to decide how to act in a situation. You are welcome to join me should the situation “arise” again 🙂 March 23, 2017

 

The Valley Advocate

Author: Compiled By Kristin Palpiniillustration By Catherine Gibbs

Share This Post On

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest stories and posts from the Advocate. 


You have Successfully Subscribed!